Two Norman city officials at an Oklahoma Municipal League ceremony Thursday received awards of distinction.
The Mayors Council of Oklahoma gave Mayor Breea Clark the Mayor of Year Award. City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco was named Outstanding Member of Oklahoma Municipal Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association.
The Mayor of the Year award is based on a mayor’s accomplishments and work in the community, an Oklahoma Municipal League prepared statement reads. The league’s mayors council gives the award to one mayor in a town with a population of less than 5,000 and one to a mayor serving a town more than 5,000. Each winner was nominated by their community or one of their peers and then selected by the awards committee made up of OML board members and past winners.
Clark was recognized for her numerous initiatives she began shortly after taking office in 2019. These include the Move with the Mayor initiative started to promote healthy living, creating and updating numerous ordinances including the Civil Rights Ordinance, a ban on conversion therapy, short-term rental ordinances and successfully passing a sales tax election to improve public transit, the statement reads.
“She took the lead on pandemic-related policies and supported small business recovery incentives. Ms. Clark serves on both the OML and MCO boards and is consistently stepping up to assist wherever she is needed,” the statement reads.
“It was a true honor,” Clark said. “It was 2020 Mayor of the Year, which was a difficult year for me both professionally and personally, and to have my colleagues recognize that and value that accomplishment during a trying time is very, very special to me.”
The outstanding member award recognizes the contributions to the objectives of the association and to the improvement of city government, a nomination form reads.
Francisco said it was the first time he has ever received his award.
“I am very honored by the award, but the most humbling and flattering thing for me is that I was held in esteem by my colleagues at the city and throughout the state,” he said.