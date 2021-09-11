City officials stand together following an award ceremony Thursday hosted by the Oklahoma Municipal League. Shown, from left, are City Clerk Brenda Hall, Ward 4 Lee Hall, Mayor Breea Clark, Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler and City Attorney Kathryn Walker. Clark received the Mayor of the Year Award, and Francisco was named the Outstanding Member of Oklahoma Municipal Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association.