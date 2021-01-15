Finn Guttery has announced their resignation of candidacy for Ward 1, and has pledged support for Brandi Studley.
“Studley's values line up a lot with mine, and she genuinely cares about the city and her ward,” Guttery told The Transcript. “I'm going to focus on supporting my ward in other ways, potentially by serving on a city committee or the like.”
Guttery said they felt it was important not to “split the vote” in Ward 1, which initially had three candidates. Chris Lewis, who has been endorsed by local conservatives and Unite Norman, would have faced two candidates, both progressive.
“I realized it would be best if I resigned so as not to split the progressive vote, hence why I support Studley,” Guttery said.
In a prepared statement posted to the Facebook Ward 1 page, Guttery thanked those who showed support during their campaign.
“...I really appreciate all of the kindness and support that has been given to me throughout this whole process,” the statement reads. “Overall, people have been incredibly supportive of my candidacy, which was wonderful to experience. However, after careful consideration, I find it in both my best interest and the city's to bow out of the race and will be supporting, endorsing Brandi Studley instead. The progressive vote need not be split — this gives us a far better chance of having someone who genuinely cares in Ward One [sic] council seat as opposed to someone backed by those who would rather the citizens of the city be silenced. Please, give Brandi the support you've been giving me.”
The election for odd-numbered city council wards is Feb. 9.
