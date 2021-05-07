The Norman Fire Department responded to a Friday afternoon fire at the Brentwood Pointe Apartments that damaged several units but left no injuries.
NFD deputy chief Mike Wilson said the department received a call at 2:18 p.m. Friday about an apartment fire at 2900 Chautauqua Ave.
"There was about eight units that it was contained in, with two units sustaining fire damage, and all eight sustained smoke damage," Wilson said.
Wilson said the cause of the fire is still unknown. No one sustained any injuries, the deputy chief said.
This story will be updated as additional details are released.
