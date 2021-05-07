An attorney for a terminated Norman Regional Health System nurse accused the employer of “cancel culture” and enacting a “liberal agenda” against his client, who was fired after making a Facebook comment about hanging a Black man.
Kevin Murnan worked for NRHS for 19 years, but was fired after commenting on a news article about a Black man who had been arrested for shooting a five-year-old white boy to death.
“Get a tall tree and a short piece of rope,” his comment on the Facebook post reads, according to court records. Murnan was fired in August 2020 and filed a tort claim against the hospital.
Murnan’s attorney Jack Tracy said in Cleveland County District Court Thursday that his client was not allowed to question the person who turned in a complaint against him, and therefore the public hospital violated his due process rights. He also argued that because the comment was made on Murnan’s personal time and did not speak on behalf of his employer, NRHS violated his free speech rights under the First Amendment.
Attorney for the hospital Adam Childers said not all speech is protected under the First Amendment, and NRHS has the right to fire Murnan because he violated the company’s social media policies.
While Tracy asked the court to stop NRHS from enforcing policies he said were “cancel culture” and a “liberal agenda,” Childers called the politics argument an offensive red herring.
“I find it offensive, in whatever stripes your political affiliations are in this nation – the argument seems to be that racism is a tenet of conservatism and that the liberal agenda would be to get anyone who wanted to espouse racism,” he countered. “There is not any mention of politics in the post, or anything around it.”
On that note, Tracy argued his client made no mention of a “Black man,” in his comment.
“My client didn’t mention he was Black,” Tracy said. “He was angry that a man who happened to be Black went out and shot to death a five-year-old boy. It didn’t mention race, or color.”
Tracy argued that his client was not speaking on behalf of NRHS, but Childers noted that Murnan’s employer was listed on his Facebook page, and that the comment was patently offensive.
“I would challenge anyone in this courtroom, or outside of it, to find anyone who doesn’t know exactly what that imagery (hanging) means, what that symbolism is about and why you don’t say those things about a Black man in any form whatsoever and you certainly don’t do it in a public forum which you have linked to your profile the fact that you represent the largest employer in Norman and the one that is responsible for taking care of our loved ones,” Childers said. “That’s not a little comment, that’s a big comment.”
Childers asked District Judge Thad Balkman to dismiss the case on several claims, including that Murnan filed a tort claim with the state Office of Risk Management, which notified the wrong party. Childers said the agency notified Tracy of the error and provided Childers with a sworn statement to the fact. Tracy said he received a letter from the agency, but it made no mention of the error.
Balkman dismissed the tort claim made in Tracy’s lawsuit petition, but allowed him 30 days to correct the error and resubmit the claim. The judge also denied Tracy’s request for injunctive relief to prevent NRHS from enforcing the policies that led to Murnan’s termination.
The case will continue to be heard on remaining claims. No further hearing dates have been scheduled.
