As America's Independence Day approaches, many residents are interested in seeing fireworks in the sky.
However, the resurgence of COVID-19 has led to the cancellation or postponement of some free public shows in the area, including Norman's annual celebration at Reaves Park.
The Reaves Park celebration has been postponed until Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend, according to a City of Norman press release.
The Trails Golf Club of Norman also canceled their annual fireworks show but will still host a private celebration for club members, according to a club spokeswoman.
The reduced availability of shows is leading more residents to purchase their own fireworks, according to owners of two Norman fireworks businesses. Madison Marietta, owner and manager of Jake's Fireworks at 17824 S. Sooner Road, said their business has seen some new customers who don't usually frequent fireworks stands, and fireworks sales started getting busier earlier than normal this year.
Marietta said Jake's Fireworks opened for one weekend only over the Memorial Day holiday, then reopened for daily business hours starting on June 12. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
BIG Brooks Fireworks, 4751 24th Ave. NW, also has seen an increase in business over last season, co-owner Laura Flies said.
The fireworks tent is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
The tent, which is placed next to the former 1,000-square-foot Corn Schoolhouse, has been open for four years. Laura and co-owner Matt Flies are currently restoring the schoolhouse and adding air conditioning, with hopes that the building will be fully up to code next year in time for July 4.
Laura Flies said fireworks sales they receive go toward the restoration, and 5% percent of proceeds are donated every year. This year, Laura Files said a portion of the proceeds will benefit first responders who have been laid off due to COVID-19.
However, Norman fire inspector Maj. David Randolph said fireworks for personal use are strictly prohibited within city limits.
Randolph said the city receives various reports every year around July 2-5 about fireworks being discharged.
Around the patriotic holiday, he said fire inspectors from the Norman Fire Marshal's Office are on patrol, and dispatch may send patrol officers to respond to fireworks calls. If responding officers find fireworks, residents can be cited and fined anywhere from $75 to $3,000, depending on when and where the fireworks were exploded and if a burn ban is in effect.
Currently, there is no burn ban, he said.
He said the city plans on displaying fireworks later this summer, but COVID-19 case numbers could impact those plans.
Randolph said the best fireworks safety is not to set them off privately and fireworks should only be handled by professionals.
“Fireworks when used can be very entertaining but when misused can cause injuries to the person who is setting them off and/or innocent bystanders, and it's just not worth it,” Randolph said.
Instead, he encouraged residents wishing to see fireworks this weekend to attend professional fireworks shows.
Several fireworks shows are still scheduled in the metro area, albeit with modifications.
Lisa Frazier, marketing director for Thunderbird Casino, said the casino will have a fireworks show open to the public at 10 p.m. July 3. The original plan was to host a big celebration, but that was downgraded to just a fireworks show.
“People can come and park in either of our front and back parking lot, and watch the show from their vehicles or in front of their vehicles, of course taking precautions to social distance,” Frazier said.
The City of Moore is hosting a scaled-down version of its annual Celebration in the Heartland event Saturday at Buck Thomas Park, 1903 NE 12th St. Originally, a day full of activities was planned, but that has been revised to include a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., a deejay starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.
Moore city manager Brooks Mitchell said the adjustments were made after consulting with the Cleveland County Health Department in an effort to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19.
For more information about the event, call 793-5090 or follow @cityofmoore on social media.
Jeff Elkins contributed to this article.
