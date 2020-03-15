The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported three additional cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, including the first confirmed case in Cleveland County.
The newly reported cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties, the department announced Sunday. The case total in Oklahoma — which also includes two additional cases in Tulsa County, one in Oklahoma County and one in Jackson County — is now up to seven.
According to numbers from the department, all the cases affect people 18 years and older at this time. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.
Norman mayor Breea Clark declared a city-wide state of emergency Friday afternoon, setting the city on a path toward COVID-19 preparedness.
Multiple local organizations and entities — from churches and libraries to the University of Oklahoma — have canceled events and meetings over coming weeks out of caution over the virus. The Transcript is keeping a running list of local cancelations and shut downs here.
More COVID-19 coverage:
Two Moore Public Schools students possibly exposed to COVID-19
Norman homeless groups continue to offer resources through virus scare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.