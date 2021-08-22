Mortgage lender Joe Thompson will relocate from Oklahoma City to First Liberty's Norman branch to provide mortgage services to the Norman and south Oklahoma City communities this month.
Having been raised there, he said he loves Norman and is excited to be back in the town where he grew up and went to high school.
First Liberty Bank welcomed Thompson to the First Liberty mortgage lending team in Oklahoma City as a mortgage loan officer in September. Joe's first banking experience was over 19 years ago, when he started on a switchboard directing calls.
"Joe knows mortgage lending inside and out, and his experience will serve our First Liberty Bank clients well in Norman," said Gil Barteau, senior vice president and mortgage division manager.
Thompson is involved in the community, serves as a volunteer with Sharing Tree and is a board member and vice president of the Harrah Education Enrichment Foundation.
First Liberty Bank is a locally owned, full-service community bank offering a wide range of commercial and personal bank products and solutions.