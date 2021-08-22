First Liberty Bank announced the addition of Tim Kenney as Norman market president.
Kenney comes to First Liberty Bank with an extensive background in banking, having served in various leadership and relationship development roles over his 20-year career. He will focus on growing the Norman and south Oklahoma City markets for the bank.
“Tim’s experience and skills are a great match for our goals in Norman,” said Scott Hughes, First Liberty Bank chief lending officer. “His local experience and knowledge will be essential to our efforts to grow this market.”
Kenney earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy at the University of Oklahoma and is a Southwest Graduate School of Banking graduate at Southern Methodist University.
“I was born and raised in Norman, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue helping local businesses in the community I love,” Kenney said. “The culture and strategic direction of First Liberty make it a perfect fit for me to accomplish this goal.”
Kenney is deeply involved in the Norman community. He currently serves as the United Way Financial Alliance Network chairman and is a trustee for the Moore Norman Technology Center Foundation. He also has served on boards for the WildCare Foundation, Central Oklahoma Red Cross and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Outside of community boards, Kenney also has served as a den leader for Troop 217 and an NYSA soccer coach for his three boys.
Kenney and his wife raise their three sons in Norman.
First Liberty Bank is a locally owned, full-service community bank offering a wide range of commercial and personal bank products and solutions.