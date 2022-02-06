Coffee and baked goods giant Dunkin’ Donuts is expanding to Norman, with plans to open two locations here this year.
Dunkin’ Donuts was founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg in Massachusetts. The company now serves more than three million customers a day at more than 8,500 stores in 41 states with their selection of donuts, bagels, sandwiches, coffee and other beverages.
The first location, 2531 W Main., coming this summer, will be drive-thru only, the state’s second store of this style. The Oklahoma City metro franchisee, Misha Goli, said the layout is often chosen for locations with limited available space.
A second location, 301 E. Robinson, expected to open in the fall, will have a traditional design with a seating area.
“They’re both what we call our next gen design — stores that are designed with a modern look and feel, and they’re built for speed,” Misha said.
Misha follows in the footsteps of his father, Massoud Goli, also a local Dunkin’ franchisee. He said he knows Norman well, dating back to his years attending Kennedy Elementary School.
“Norman is a special place,” Misha said. “We’ve been looking at Norman for a while.”
Misha said they were planning for a Dunkin’ location in 2020, but the pandemic and subsequent supply and other logistical challenges put the plan on hold.
After decades of close familiarity with the Dunkin’ brand, Misha said nobody does coffee, donuts and sandwiches like they do.
“In today’s world, you need on-the-go quality products, and that’s really where Dunkin’ shines,” Misha said. “We bring coffee for the masses. We’re fast, quick and we get you running.”
The Dunkin’ brand was built on donuts and hot coffee, but Misha said their additions to the menu over the years are a significant contributing factor to their continued success.
“Somebody the other day called us the OG of iced coffee,” Misha said.
Among the customer drink favorites are the latte and cappuccino, served hot or iced, and refreshers, caffeinated and flavored iced drinks with fruit concentrate, but iced coffee is the most popular drink by far today, Misha said.
Popular food items include the sausage, egg and cheese croissant, kolaches and the millennial’s favorite, avocado toast. Misha said the Dunkin menu has options ranging from light to hearty.
Misha said through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, franchisees partner with local organizations to better the lives of children.
Their recent partner has been Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. Misha raised $1,000 during the grand opening of the north Oklahoma City location in December.
A partner organization for the Norman locations is yet to be determined, Misha said.
Metro area residents looking for managerial opportunities are encouraged to visit www.teamokd.com and apply to join the Dunkin’ team.