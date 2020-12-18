Moore Norman Technology Center’s first Basic Peace Officer Academy class graduated Dec. 11 during a socially-distanced ceremony hosted at the South Penn Campus.
Each of the six graduates already has employment secured with law enforcement agencies.
MNTC Superintendent and CEO Brian Ruttman gave the welcome and spoke of his pride in the graduates and of being able to support law enforcement agencies in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties and in Oklahoma.
Ruttman noted that MNTC and Tulsa Technology Center are the only CLEET authorized training centers in Oklahoma’s CareerTech system.
MNTC Basic Police Officer Academy 2020 graduates are: Stephen Flanagan, Benjamin Hoffman, Wesley Ivy, Sarah Sladek, Demetrius Smith and Joshua Winkler.
A Leadership Fitness Award was presented to Smith and a Marksmanship Award was presented to Hoffman.
A joint honor guard comprised of Cleveland County, Moore Police Department and Norman Police Department officers presented the United States flag.
There were many law enforcement representatives on hand for the ceremony, including Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason, who gave the keynote address.
Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper guided graduates through oaths of office, and law enforcement agency representatives presented them with badges. Also in attendance were Cleveland County Undersheriff Kent Ritchie and Comanche Police Chief William “Bill” Straily.
MNTC Basic Police Officer Academy Instructor Robert Wasoski said four graduates will be certified deputies for Cleveland County. One was offered a job with the Comanche Police Department, and one recently completed a final interview with Lighthorse Tribal Police.
McConnell said he believes the MNTC instructors are exceptional, highly-qualified professionals who are the key to providing quality training.
The second BPOC class has 18 students enrolled and begins in January. To begin the application process for MNTC’s Basic Peace Officer Academy, those interested must start by participating in a free orientation. The next orientation sessions are available either March 1 or 6.
For more information or to sign up for a BPOC orientation, visit mntc.edu/bpoc or call 801-5000.
