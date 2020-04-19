Following the worst act of domestic terrorism in the U.S. on April 19, 1995, thousands of first responders from across the country arrived at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City to help. Twenty-five years later, some of those first responders recalled the impact that the tragedy had on them.
Locally, employees with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office suffered a personal loss when dispatcher Rona Linn Kuehner-Chafey, 35, of Oklahoma City, was killed in the bombing.
Sheriff's Office Lt. David Mobley, who trained Chafey on her first night as a dispatcher in 1992, said she was loaned out to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as a task force secretary and was stationed at the Murrah building during the bombing. She was found several days later.
He described Chafey as a sweet woman who kept a bowl of candy in her office to share with others. She liked to pull some pranks on other people, but she also offered help to anyone in need.
Cathy Suttle worked in close proximity with Chafey for two or three years while Suttle was a sergeant at the old jail.
Back when smoking was still allowed inside the jail, she recalled Chafey using a long cigarette holder and having a unique laugh. Whenever Chafey giggled while holding her cigarette, it reminded her of the late American actress and comedienne Phyllis Diller.
After Chafey was found, Suttle said the undersheriff at the time called her into his office and broke the sad news.
“I was hoping a miracle had happened and she'd be stuck in the rubble somewhere and they would find her in a pocket, and that wasn't the case,” she said. “I cried immediately. It was a hard time for many Oklahomans.”
Mobley, who started working at the jail six months after Chafey began, said he had seen her on March 31, 1995, when she went to the jail to pick up her paycheck.
He said he experienced shock and disbelief when he heard news of Chafey's death. Yet, he felt grateful he got to see her that last time.
Both employees said it took them at least several months to get past the loss, and they think about her often.
“I still miss her today,” Mobley said.
Even though it has been 25 years, he said it seems like it hasn't been that long ago.
“You never get over something like that,” he said.
‘It’s surreal’
Now retired Jim Spearman, who was a Norman Police Department lieutenant at the time of the bombing, coordinated scheduling for officers wanting to respond following the Oklahoma City terrorist attack. A total of 67 officers responded and volunteered for 1,235 total hours, working mostly to secure the outer perimeter, beginning around the third day after the bombing.
Spearman said individual officers' volunteer hours varied, with some working up there for two weeks with the Oklahoma City Police Department — including him — and others working for about a week. On the final day before the Federal Bureau of Investigations halted search and rescue efforts, he said a ceremony was hosted at the bomb site with all of the first responders.
He described the tragedy as the most significant law enforcement experience due to its length and emotional toll.
Norman Police Maj. Ricky Jackson, who provided outer-perimeter security for about a week, said sometimes it feels like the bombing happened a few days ago, and other times it feels like it happened maybe 40 to 50 years ago.
What was most surreal to Jackson about the bombing was the location of the attack. He attended elementary school at that site before it became the Murrah building in 1977.
“I spent four to six years of my youth going there, so it's surreal having had some history with that spot,” he said.
One security detail job of his placed him near an axle of the Ryder truck that landed in the middle of a street.
Personally, Jackson said he lost several friends, including former coworker Peola Battle, 56, Oklahoma City, whose husband, Calvin, 62, also died.
“She kept everyone straight. She was a very decent, no-nonsense person. Everyone loved her. She was a neat person,” he said of Peola.
He said he also lost a friend of his, Woodrow Clifford "Woody" Brady, 41, Oklahoma City, as well as some Secret Service officers he had briefly worked with when he covered financial crimes in the criminal investigations division for Norman.
Following the bombing, Jackson said a feeling of being off-center lasted for several months.
Chief Kevin Foster, who also volunteered in Oklahoma City, said his initial thoughts after he learned about the bombing went to his wife, who worked at BancFirst Tower located near the Murrah building.
“It was hard to reach her by phone, because everyone was calling,” he said.
After he reached her and found out she was fine and wasn't in the area at the time, his thoughts and concerns went to those inside the day care center inside the Murrah building.
At the time, Foster was a field trainer and had been with the NPD for six years. He went up about four to five days after the bombing and initially worked the outer perimeter. He later was moved to a church where family members came with pictures and for counseling and notifications. His job there included keeping reporters and other outsiders away.
Both officers said they never went close to the bombing site, but they saw a lot of traffic and people needing assistance.
Jackson, who had been with the department nine years in 1995, said following the bombing response, police units and other first responders developed peer support units to help responders who felt distressed following traumatic experiences.
He said Dr. Kathy Thomas, a psychologist out of Stillwater, learned about eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or EMDR, and how it could help first responders who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. She shared this procedure with first responders to help them unstick traumatic memories and thoughts.
Fosters stressed the importance of not rushing in to help before a response plan is in motion. Rather, units wanting to help should reach out to the incident command system and ask about what help is needed.
Foster said the lesson he took from the bombing is people will respond when assistance is needed. However, outlying communities face more difficulty due to their size and distance from larger entities.
Foster said the Oklahoma City bombing highlighted the need for law enforcement agencies to have good connections with other local, state and federal agencies and to include them in certain training scenarios.
Foster also said it made him think more while he was on patrol about what people were up to around locations that could be considered local terrorist targets and how to mitigate those risks.
Jackson said following the bombing, anti-government extremists became more of a priority. Federal authorities' efforts to attempt to break them up led to lethal incidents at Ruby Ridge in 1992 in Boundary County, Idaho, near Naples, and on a compound belonging to the religious sect Branch Davidians near Waco, Texas, in 1993.
Convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh cited those two incidents in his reason for planning the attack on the Murrah building.
Jackson said many people focus on foreign extremists, but the bigger threat is domestic terrorism, which includes people doing hateful acts against marginalized populations.
The day after
Norman Fire Department Capt. Jason Rogers, who was a firefighter at Station No. 2 at the time, said he was among a group of about six Norman firefighters who traveled to Oklahoma City the day after the bombing.
When he first saw the bombing devastation TV on April 19, 1995, he said he thought he thought it looked like Beirut, which had experienced lots of recent car bombings. When he learned it was Oklahoma City, he thought it had to be an accident, maybe a natural gas explosion.
“This had to be an accident and it just wasn't. It was an act of domestic terrorism,” he said.
The first day, he was assigned to move through the Murrah building and remove debris for engineers, who were checking the building's stability. Later that day, he was assigned to dig through rubble to find people. He was unable to make any rescues, he said.
“It was awful,” he said.
He didn't have to make any notifications, and any personal effects that he found were passed on to the appropriate agencies, since the Murrah building housed multiple government offices.
Rogers said he was glad to be of assistance.
“That's the job. As rescuers and firefighters, that's what we're here for. We hate to have to do, but it's necessary,” said Rogers, who now works at Station No. 2.
Some time after the bombing, Rogers said the Norman firefighters formed the Oklahoma Search and Rescue Team, but it's now disbanded. Now, several firefighters are involved in Task Force One, an urban search and rescue team.
“This brought to light that can never know enough. You've got to keep training every day to be ready,” he said.
Rogers said he tried not to approach the bombing emotionally, but he some moments caused pause.
“You have to keep emotions to yourself until it's over,” he said.
With the 25th anniversary approaching, Rogers said he is amazed by seeing bombing survivors, especially young ones, talk about their memories from back then.
“You can't believe how young they were, and now they're all grown up,” he said. “That really gives you a good perspective on how long ago this was. Sometimes it seems like a distance memory and sometimes it seems like not very long ago at all.”
Regarding McVeigh, who was executed in 2001, Rogers said he doesn't see how hurting all those people could have advance any cause, other than just expressing a deep hatred.
“He just wanted to see blood, and he certainly got it,” he said.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.