First United Bank has welcomed a fourth-generation Norman native as its new vice president and Spend Life Wisely ambassador, a position from which she’ll work to empower local communities to balance multiple aspects of wellness.
Mariann Lawson will take on the newly-created role in the Norman and Oklahoma City market, developed to “educate and empower members of the community to spend life wisely,” with a four-pillar approach encompassing personal growth, health and wellness, faith and financial well-being, according to a release from the bank.
Lawson has been in banking for over 25 years, previously with Republic Bank & Trust and Armstrong Bank as a bank marketing and community relations director. She said she feels fortunate to have opportunities for professional growth.
“[I have had] a lot of growth and opportunity and education and knowledge, and opportunities to do some of the things that now I can do for this region for Spend Life Wisely, and the values of spend life wisely,” Lawson said. “Banking is the conduit that allows us to reach out and lift up others in all of the four pillar areas.”
Throughout her years in the industry, Lawson developed expertise in marketing and advertising, which she said will serve her well in her new role. WIlson will plan Spend Life Wisely workshops and partner with local non-profits, businesses and individuals, working to connect them to available resources like the community room at First United Bank.
“Half my role previously was marketing and advertising, and the other half was community development,” Lawson said.
Having served since January as vice president and Spend Life Wisely ambassador, Lawson said the stakeholder model of investing in the lives of employees. customers and communities means using both of her backgrounds.
“It just looks a little different with the outcomes,” Lawson said.
Lawson is a fourth generation Norman native; she attended Norman High School before earning her B.A. in journalism from the University of Oklahoma.
She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management, the Norman Chamber of Commerce Leadership Norman program and the Norman Citizens Police Academy.
Lawson said she wakes up every day and feels thankful to serve Oklahomans in this role, where she impacts people’s lives with the hope that they are able to live their best life.
“Being able to help people have access to resources and all of those pillars, and have access to opportunities that can help them is important,” Lawson said. “I have found that the culture and environment of First United Bank is extremely unique because banking is secondary. Banking is the product and service, but the purpose behind the business model is to help people literally spend life wisely, and that’s been special.”
When not at work, Lawson serves as the incoming chairperson for the Norman Public Schools Foundation, the chairperson for The Wesley Foundation at OU and as a member of the board of directors at Bridges of Norman. She is a member of the Norman Rotary Club and the Assistance League of Norman, and serves as sustaining adviser for the Junior League of Norman.
“Our community’s non-profit framework is a foundation that supports so many people in so many ways, each in their own right, a ministry of service,” Lawson said. “As I look back on all of these experiences, I now see them all as my training ground and the journey that I have been given, leading me to this position of Spend Life Wisely ambassador.”
