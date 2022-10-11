OKLAHOMA CITY — In a bid to unseat Oklahoma’s incumbent governor, the leaders of the state’s five most powerful tribes announced Tuesday an unprecedented and historic endorsement of his Democrat challenger.
Leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations said that while their tribes have never before endorsed a state candidate before, Oklahomans and tribes are at a critical juncture and must choose a governor who will unite, rather than divide, and one who will respect tribal sovereignty and the role tribes play in local and state economies.
The leaders, who represent several hundred thousand people across the state, said they believe Democrat Joy Hofmeister will partner with them to solve tough issues.
But at least one tribal councilor criticized the move, saying the partisan positioning will do little to improve the already strained relations between the five tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt should the Republican win re-election next month.
Stitt and tribal leaders have butted heads over the past four years on a variety of issues, including whether tribal gaming compacts expired, over the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which found that large swathes of eastern Oklahoma remain reservation land, and whether the state should have concurrent prosecutorial jurisdiction on tribal lands.
They have also fought over ending long-standing hunting and fishing compacts.
Stitt has argued that he’s looking out for the best interests of all Oklahomans against special interests, but at least one tribal leader, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, accused Stitt of being the most anti-Native American governor in state history.
Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said Stitt’s failed challenge of gaming compacts forced his tribe to spend millions of dollars in legal fees.
“(Our tribal members) would rather see those dollars go to services, to go to higher education, to our public school systems.
It’s important that we really represent that and put our dollars to where they need to go to.”
Batton, a registered Republican voter, said he’s a tribal chief, but also a “proud Oklahoman,” who has children in the state’s public school system.
He said for someone to say that as a tribal leader, he shouldn’t be involved in state politics “is ridiculous.”
Still, he said his tribe has never endorsed a state candidate “to this level.”
“The reason why is it’s because we believe it’s critical to our success as a tribe,” Batton said. “It’s critical to our success as Oklahomans.”
Wes Nofire, a Cherokee Nation tribal councilor, who lives near Tahlequah, said he’s not endorsing anyone in the race, but believes Tuesday’s endorsement amounts to the Five Tribes having “doubled down on a bad relationship instead of trying to work to bridge the gap and to see opportunities in it.”
“There’s always a way to work with people, even if you don’t have the same ideology,” Nofire said.
He said every Oklahoman has the right to personally endorse a candidate, but his tribe should not be getting involved in a state race.
Tribal leaders should be focused on their business interests and representing the will of their people, and such endorsements go against “the wishes of the people,” he said.
“I have a right to choose whoever I want to be in the (Governor’s Office), and the fact that you’re trying to say as a nation that we wholeheartedly support Joy - no we don’t,” Nofire said. “There’s 150,000 that have a unique independent view of what they think is inherently right for them and not for the tribe. And some things that are good for the tribe are not good for the state, and we just need to stay out of it and let the individual people make up their own [minds].”
He said leaders with the five tribes held a private meeting in Durant last week, and made the decision to endorse.
“I thought this was a bad decision, a bad idea to even be bringing it up,” said Nofire, who chose not to vote on it.
In a statement, Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager, said Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal citizens across the state.
“Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman,” Harder said.
Hoskin, the Cherokee Nation principal chief, said the tribe can’t focus on the needs of its citizens without also caring deeply about civic involvement.
“I think I would derelict in my duty, if I sat by silently and just waited for the outcome of the election,” he said. “I think that would be an absence of leadership.”
He said whether the voters elect a governor who is willing to work with tribes versus “combat us at every turn, go through needless litigation that saps the state’s resources and really undermines decades of progress on state-tribal relations” really affects the Cherokee Nation.
Hoskin said as general matter, he’s never previously gotten involved with endorsements, but the governor’s race this year is unique in that there’s no question that it’s in the interests of the Cherokee Nation to have a leadership change in the Governor’s Office.
“I think at Cherokee Nation, we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. “We can both meet the needs of our citizens and also pay attention to the direction of the state because the direction of the state impacts the Cherokee people.”
David Hill, Muscogee Nation principal chief, said based on what’s happened the past year-and-a-half, he believes the majority of his citizens would agree with the tribal endorsement.
He said he’s looking out for what’s best for the tribe moving forward.
“I’m hoping that they need to elect a governor who’s going to work with the tribes and do what’s best for the state of Oklahoma and the tribes,” he said.
Standing on a stage with the five leaders, Hofmeister said she welcomed the endorsement. She said by working together, Oklahoma can achieve more.
“I believe that by respecting one another, coming to the table, a round table, with an honest willingness to partner, we can move forward to find what is best for our state,” she said. “And I believe that Oklahoma’s future depends on mutually beneficial partnerships between sovereign tribal governments.”
