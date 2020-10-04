Norman residents looking for food and film under the same roof can take a trip up to the north metro area Flix Brewhouse, which is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.
Based out of Round Rock, Texas, Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City opened early last month as the next step in attempting to change the way moviegoers experience cinema across the country.
The Oklahoma City location, located at 8590 Broadway Ext., is a 35,000-square-foot building featuring a seven-barrel brewhouse to brew up to 30 beers annually, nine auditoriums with tables, stadium seating and server call systems to allow guests to order food and drinks silently.
Greg Johnson, Flix Brewhouse director of Sales and Marketing, said the company was active in the state legislature in changing alcoholic beverage laws to allow for expansion into the Oklahoma market. The company collectively felt that Oklahoma seemed like a logical place for expansion, based not only on proximity to its headquarters, but also due the growing craft beer scene and a culture that closely aligns with the Texas market.
Johnson said a majority of the food in Flix Brewhouse’s kitchen is created from scratch, with the exception of a few items like fried cheese curds. The pizza dough is made in-house.
“We are well-known for our burgers and hand-held food,” Johnson said. “Currently we are featuring two new special food items every week that are only available for the weekend that pair with a film.”
Johnson said Flix approaches the food offerings as more than a concession stand, always attempting to provide a unique approach through its culinary department.
The Oklahoma location of Flix has a full bar and pub attached to the 9 auditoriums for patrons to come in and try their craft beer.
“You can come into Flix and just hang out, have a couple drinks and dinner, or go have the totality of the experience in the auditorium,” Johnson said. “In addition to our beers, we do have a full bar full liquor menu and everything.”
The opening of Flix Oklahoma City was delayed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the business implemented multiple changes and precautions in hopes of keeping patrons and staff safe, including plasma air bipolar ionization technology which proactively treats the air of each area inside the building.
“When the film schedule was starting to turn a little bit chaotic, it’s hard to open a new theater when Hollywood is not releasing new films,” Johnson said. “We love showing older films, which is a part of what we do, but first run movies are definitely the biggest driver behind our business.”
Upon entry, guests are required to wear masks, but can remove them while eating or drinking inside an auditorium or at a table in the pub.
Johnson said there have been no issues enforcing mask compliance, even though many patrons are eating food and drinking for extended durations.
“We have historically seen, even [before COVID-19], that we don’t struggle with people talking or whipping their phone out and texting for that same reason, and I think what you see is that also translates into mask wearing and social distancing as well,” Johnson said. “As we learn a little bit more about the virus and how it’s spread, we believe Flix is positioned to be one of the safest theaters in the country.”
Johnson said the National Association of Theater Owners has conducted studies which found no cases of COVID-19 linked to theater going as of yet, and Flix will continue to follow guidance from NATO’s Cinema Safe program.
Johnson said Flix has come a long way, opening 10 locations since CEO Allen Reagan bought a brewing system from a defunct brewery in Alpine, Texas and started the first Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock, Texas in 2011.
“Here we are now 10 years later, and it worked out pretty well,” Johnson said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
