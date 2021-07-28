To longtime Norman residents, the lack of funding for stormwater projects is no secret, and is likely a source of frustration for those in chronically flooded neighborhoods and business districts.
It’s common that residents protest new housing or business development at Planning Commission and City Council meetings with one chief complaint: the added impervious surfaces will make flooding worse.
Without a stormwater utility fee and with voters striking down two stormwater bonds in the last decade, the list of projects grows faster than the city’s resources for diverting the deluge. The city asked voters for $60 million in bonds in 2019 to fund 33 projects, with at least three in each ward, The Transcript reported.
Carrie Evenson, director for the city’s stormwater program, said Norman is not unique in its struggles.
“Nationally, stormwater received a D in the 2021 American Infrastructure Report Card from the American Society of Civil Engineers. So, it’s not just a Norman issue,” Evenson said.
Aging infrastructure was of particular concern to Evenson.
“Locally, metal pipes that were installed decades ago are rusting away underground. Eventually, these pipes develop holes and leaks, and these leaks lead to sinkholes because the soil above the pipe is washed into the holes with every rain storm,” she said. “These sinkholes are often the first sign we have a pipe that is failing and is a safety hazard.”
The woes of residents and business owners are not lost on Evenson, who said she continues to explore emerging technology that will reshape flood water mitigation in the next two decades.
“Some of the most interesting advancements in stormwater now and in the next couple of decades are related to green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) and low impact development,” she said.
Low impact development could include permeable pavement and rain gardens, which can be used in multiple locations to treat stormwater and enhance “a home’s landscape and curb appeal,” she said.
Rain gardens are planted in a small or large area that holds water and features plants known to temporarily soak in water runoff from roofs, patios and lawns, according to groundwater.org.
“Rain gardens are effective at removing 90% of nutrients and chemicals and up to 80% of sediments from rainwater runoff,” the website reads. “Compared to a conventional lawn, rain gardens allow for 30% more water to soak into the ground.”
Additional practices mimic “nature and natural processes,” like treatment wetlands that use aquatic plants to remove pollutants from stormwater. According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s 17 case studies, these practices “can provide valuable wetland habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife, as well as areas for public education and recreation.”
It would all be possible with adequate funding, Evenson said.
“Adequate funding also allows us to install best management practices that can address urban flooding and remove pollution from stormwater runoff to help improve the water quality at Lake Thunderbird, which is a large source of Norman’s drinking water and something we need to protect now and in the future,” she said.
In the meantime, Evenson struggles with inadequate staff. A 2007 study that formed the basis of the city’s 2011 Stormwater Master Plan recommended the city would need five employees to meet stormwater quality requirements by 2015, and 13 by the end of 2020. It currently has three.
“This need [for staff] will only grow over the next 20 years as state and federal mandates increase,” Evenson said. “A similar increase in staff will be needed for stormwater maintenance. We currently have three maintenance crews for the entire 190 square miles within Norman city limits: an infrastructure maintenance crew of four, a channel maintenance crew of five, and a street sweeping crew of six. New infrastructure is added every day as Norman continues to grow, but our maintenance staffing levels have not kept up with current needs and will not be sufficient for future needs.”