Norman residents could see higher premiums for flood insurance if the city’s rating drops, city staff told the council during its Tuesday night study session.
The city participates in the National Flood Insurance Program which facilitates affordable insurance premiums, said Dr. Carrie Evenson, the city’s stormwater maintenance engineer.
The city receives a grade through a community rating system [CRS] for stormwater mitigation practices such as building codes, an increased number of property owners with flood insurance, and educating the public about stormwater. A CRS team visit audits the city’s practices every five years with the last one on July 22, 2020.
The more points that add up for those practices, the better the city’s “class” score, said Evenson. The higher the city’s score, the higher the insurance premiums. Tulsa, one of the few cities in the nation, is a Class 1, she said.
Currently, the city is Class 6, but if additional practices are not implemented, the class will increase. If Norman is given a Class 7 as the result of the audit, costs will increase by $75 to $100 a year, or 5-10%, Evenson said.
She presented a wish list of projects that could improve the score.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone asked why Norman didn’t get credit for a stormwater warning system.
“We just haven’t had the funding for that yet. When we do have it, that’s something we can request some credit for,” Evenson said.
Potential score credits for insurance premium discounts could have been realized if previous bonds had been approved by voters, Norman Utilities Director Shawn O’Leary said. Voters declined to pass two stormwater bonds in April 2019 and in August 2016.
“Our stormwater master plan and stormwater funding proposals for the last several years have sought out to do what you’re asking,” he said. “We’re sort of maxed out on resources and that’s what we’re asking. You all know this very well, that Norman is not going to move up very much more until we get funding and staffing to do this work. That’s why Tulsa is doing better than us. It’s that simple.”
Requirements for the CRS changed in 2017. Because Norman did not fully meet the requirement for higher regulatory standards for building codes, the city would have to develop the codes before Aug. 25, 2020, in order to re-qualify for a better score.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said it was not likely enough time to meet the requirement.
Mindy Ragan Wood | 405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.