The Norman school board swore in a new member Monday night, but the appointment of Tina Floyd to the Office 5 seat continues to face criticism.
At least one constituent accused the board of hurrying the resignation of Linda Sexton and then calling for Floyd’s appointment before the midpoint of her 5-year term to avoid a special election.
Stephen Ellis, one of nine people who applied for the position, said he doubts Sexton completed half of her term before vacating her seat, which he argued should have prompted a special election.
“Office 5 almost certainly was abandoned before October,” Ellis told the board. “But it seems as though given that the election in 20[20] was actually in June, that the office was also abandoned less than halfway through Ms. Sexton’s term.”
Ellis said board members are supposed to represent the communities who elect them, and called for a special election to fill the position because he believes the panel broke protocols to fill the seat.
“Hopefully that election can take place next year, or perhaps there’s a possibility of a special election,” he said. “I think it’s important that Office 5 voters get a chance to have their say about who should be their representative.”
Ellis said the board should have filed paperwork for a special election in the spring or even the previous winter. Instead, he accused members of delaying the filing paperwork so they could appoint a replacement.
As a matter of policy, board members cannot respond to questions or comments during public communications, but the board president may refer matters of concern to the superintendent for review and recommendations
Board President Cindy Nashert could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday.
School board member Alex Ruggiers, in a text message to The Transcript, voiced his displeasure with the process.
“Many people in Norman have been unhappy about the events that led up to the appointment to fill the vacancy in office 5, and I’m one of them,” Ruggiers said. “As I said before, this situation could have been avoided, and we all must do our duty to protect democracy and democratic processes.
“I am concerned about the legality of this appointment and have reached out to our legal counsel, and the district is confident that at the time of the appointment, Linda’s term had already reached its halfway point. As always, I am listening to my constituents, asking questions and doing my own research.”
Ellis’ wife, Cynthia Rogers, also applied for the position. She, too, detailed for the board the extent to which she said members pushed back Sexton’s replacement.
“The controversy surrounding the timing of Linda Sexton’s resignation and the process used to fill the vacancy has detracted from what should be a celebration of her tremendous service and dedication,” Rogers told the board.
Rogers said Sexton, a former neighbor before moving out of state, used to talk with her about school district matters before abandoning her seat.
“The controversy lies squarely in the actions and inactions of the board,” Rogers said. “The Board failed to declare the Office 5 vacant due to abandonment.”
“Mrs. Sexton’s attendance was dismal starting spring of 2021, as she started her preparations to move out of state: neighbors even had farewell parties around this time.”
Rogers told the board that from August 2021 through May 2022, Sexton attended only one of 13 school board meetings, which included a stretch of seven consecutive absences.
“The Board also failed to declare a vacancy when Mrs. Sexton became ineligible for the office,” she said. “Mrs. Sexton sold the home listed as her primary residence with NPS on October 20, 2022. Mrs. Sexton was clearly not living at the address for some time before the sale,” she said.
Rogers said that from the time of the June election, the midway point in her term would not have taken place until at least December, depending on the date on which she was seated.
“The Board also disenfranchised Office 5 constituents by treating the vacancy as a ‘hiring’ decision,” she said. “Board members are elected to represent constituents, not to ‘work’ for other board members.”
Rogers also pointed out also pointed out the process to fill the opening was clouded in secrecy while breaking at least one school board policy.
“The board’s review and interview process was completed in less than 28 hours, from 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 when the entire board first learned the identities of the applicants, through 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, when the board announced its selection. That is less than 2 days!” she said.
The board may have broken policy, according to Rogers, when it failed to give advance notice of a special session meeting on Dec. 15. She referred to the Board of Education Policy Manual, Section 1004, which states: “A special meeting may then be called with the appropriate minimum of 48 hours’ notice to the county clerk.”
“The constituents of Office 5 were not included in the vetting process and were given only a day’s notice of the special meetings. There is some concern that the short notice violates open meetings act rules,” Rogers said. “Due to the board’s decisions, Mrs. Floyd faces uncertainty as to the legitimacy of her appointment both legally and in terms of approval of constituents she is supposed to represent.”
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, has consulted with Rogers and Ellis, and told The Transcript she is concerned by the process to appointed Floyd to the Office 5 position.
“I’m inspired by the persistence of so many people in Norman willing to hold their representatives accountable at the state level with the turnpike authority and at the local level with the school board,” she said. “It is frustrating having to work so hard to figure out and to make sure the school board election laws are followed to fill the vacant seat.”
