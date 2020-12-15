On Tuesday, December 1st, employees of Focus FCU donated 35 handmade holiday wreaths to the residents of the Norman Veteran’s Center.
Once complete, the wreaths were sanitized and distributed by the Veteran Center staff.
“Our hope is to brighten the holidays for the residents who are quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Abigail Cabello, community development representative for Focus FCU. "Most have been unable to receive visitors since March. When we announced this project to our staff, most jumped at the chance to get involved. All of us at Focus Federal Credit Union care about our community and support the men and women who served in the Armed Forces.”
The project was so well-received that the staff at Focus FCU is already planning for next year. Fundraising for this project will begin in January and the hope is to get their membership involved.
“Our staff is very creative, and we had many different takes on the holiday theme from poinsettias to pick-up trucks," said Chandra Goodson, project coordinator. "All were different and beautiful!”
Focus Federal Credit Union, member-owned for more than sixty five years, exists solely to serve their member-owners by offering lower rates and exemplary service. Learn more about their services, benefits, and community involvement at www.focusok.com.
