Folk Alliance International’s 34th annual conference returned to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year as a hybrid event after being entirely virtual in 2021.
In-person attendees were required to provide documentation of COVID-19 inoculation and, except for performing musicians, masking was mandatory at all conference gatherings.
FAI board President Amy Reitnouer Jacobs anticipated the five-day event would be a “joyful family reunion,” and all indications affirm that description.
Musicians, industry representatives and vendors came from around the world for official and private showcase performances, educational sessions and exhibit hall networking.
The conference theme was “Living Traditions” and what that means in a world where the definition of “folk music” continues its centuries’ old evolution.
FAI conferences have hosted plenty of mature Caucasian men who sing and play stringed instruments.
Possibly the most salient lesson learned from attending these events since 2016 — which has included ones held in Montreal, Quebec, and New Orleans — is that “folk music” includes a much broader scope than is generally recognized.
In 2019, leader Rench of rap and bluegrass fusion outfit Gangstagrass declared from a Canadian stage that, “Hip hop is folk music.”
This year, Crys Matthews, a singer/songwriter who has been called “the next Woody Guthrie,” was part of the conference symposium “Folk Music and the Legacy of Race Records.”
In 2017, Matthews was the Lincoln Center’s New Song Music and Performance Competition grand prize winner. During the symposium discussion, she said, “Folk is music of the people; it’s not just old white guys with guitars.”
Matthews was awarded the conference’s “Song of the Year” honor for her composition “Changemakers.” She appeared with Heather Mae at Norman’s Summer Breeze concert series last month.
This year, old white guys accompanying themselves on guitar were a distinct minority among official showcase artists.
The following are some of the highlights of this lively aural diversity from the modern folk music world that was on display in KC. There are a few old white guys in the mix.
Los Angeles-based Alice Howe performed her original composition “Travelin’ Soul,” which she submitted to NPR’s 2022 Tiny Desk Contest.
Howe undeniably has soul. Her pipes have a soothing quality that’s entrancing.
Howe was accompanied on bass by officially old guy Daniel Friedberg (78), aka Freebo, who may be best known for collaborating with Bonnie Raitt. Howe produced an album for her, which is a reflection of her considerable talent.
Dimmitt, Texas (population 4,393) sent ambassadors of Relampagos Del Norte-style Norteno and traditional Cojunto music, Los Arcos Hermanos Peña.
The family five-piece with accordion and full drum kit burned their stage down, making it impossible for the audience not to dance. They exemplified the finest of U.S. folk music.
Québécois folk-pop musician Geneviève Racette sang charmingly from her new LP “Satellite.” Easy to see why she snagged the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Award for “Emerging Artist of the Year.”
Racette’s songs come straight from the heart with the voice of an angel. Additionally, banter between songs was stand-up comedian caliber when cracking wise about her proclivity for precise thinking versus dubious explanations from cryptocurrency nerds.
Fellow French Canadians Le Diable à Cinq are the opposite of angelic. They were a demonic quintet on keys, accordion, fiddle, banjo and guitar.
Every group generally has an on stage show-off, but The Five Devils each appeared to be vying for the audience’s undivided attention. They got it and had the room dancing.
Mark Rubin brought his solo project "Jew of Oklahoma" to the stage with gale force. Based in New Orleans now, he’s a Sooner State product whose formative years here shaped the musical genius he is today.
Rubin sang from his celebrated 2021 LP “The Triumph of Assimilation.” He taps Yiddish language poetry, Jewish life in the American South and worldwide Judaica for inspiration.
Rubin is known and respected internationally for his musical exuberance, enthusiasm and scholarship.
New York’s Rebolu rocked the house. They’re a big Afro-Colombian ensemble who are an exciting Cumbia mega force. Rebolu is a Kennedy Center (2018)-quality combo. They conducted a cheerful dance party on and off stage.
Montreal, Quebec, rapper Waahli fronted a two-piece brass section, drums, guitar and bass for his super dope set.
His folk roots include sustenance from Haiti and Scandinavia. Waahli’s rap attractively toggled between French and English.
Toronto’s Ventanas opened their set with a flamboyant preview of what would morph into a Flamenco-infused wonder.
Vocalist and dancer Tamar Ilana strode to the stage from the floor in a swirl of crimson and goldenrod fabric over her head. She was fearless, blending the many cultures in her background that include Sephardic Judaism, the Balkans and Canadian.
2022 Folk Alliance International proved once again to be a musical showcase for the entire world.