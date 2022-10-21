Norman students walked out of their high schools Friday following allegations that school officials were monitoring and threatening to suspend trans and nonbinary students who used bathrooms according to gender identities, rather than the sex listed on their birth certificate.
There also were allegations that at least one trans student was suspended for using a bathroom that corresponded with her gender identity.
The NPS school board voted in August to update its school bathroom policy in accordance with Oklahoma Senate Bill 615.
The bill requires public school districts in the state to make students use the bathroom that correlates with the sex on their birth certificate and accommodate students who don’t wish to comply, under threat of losing 5% of state funding.
Norman North High School sophomore Emery Jenkins, a transgender student, has said she faced in-school suspension for using a restroom that correlates with her gender identity.
Jenkins said Friday that she had been suspended in school three times, was suspended out of school once and was threatened with expulsion.
The district did not respond to Jenkins’ allegations. It isn’t allowed to release information or comment on student discipline, NPS spokesperson Wes Moody said Friday.
Students at Norman North and Norman High School rallied around Jenkins and other trans and nonbinary students on the front lawns of their schools.
About 70 students walked out of Norman North during third period, and at lunch hour, about 30 Norman High students were joined by grassroots organizers.
“We go through so much trying to figure ourselves out, and then here they are, trying to not let us use the restroom that we feel comfortable in. Why should they decide what’s good for us when they don’t even know who we are as people?” Norman North ninth-grader Milo Pursley said.
In an OU Daily story published Thursday, another student alleged teachers have gone into bathrooms to make sure students use the ones that corresponded with their birth certificates. They also alleged teachers have threatened in-school suspension and expulsion over the matter.
In a statement issued Friday, Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Nicole McAfee said trans, Two Spirit and gender-diverse youth “deserve better than this.”
“No law changes the fact that you deserve the opportunity to go to school and use the bathroom without incident and learn and live here, and without bullying by grown adults who are supposed to represent you,” McAfee’s statement reads.
In a statement Friday, Moody said the district “will always strive to work directly with individual students and families” to accommodate students’ needs.
He said each high school in the district has three single-use facilities.
State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant and the lead author of SB 615, said the bill was passed to ensure privacy and safety.
Bullard did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to a request for comment.
When Texas tried to pass a similar bill in 2017, the state’s two largest law enforcement groups said they weren’t concerned that expanding transgender protections threatens public safety, according to Dallas Morning News.
Jenkins said it’s insulting to argue that keeping her out of the women’s restroom is about safety.
“If people are so uncomfortable with me using the restroom, they have every right to use a private restroom,” Jenkins said. “I came out in first grade. I am on hormones; I am a good person.”
Tina Stiefmiller, a former NPS parent who joined the students in protest at Norman High, said the youth that are the most unsafe from the bill are the ones who can’t use the restroom that correlates with their gender identity.
“In my career as a social worker, I have seen, time and again, the gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, gender-fluid and nonbinary students face a much harder time in school than their peers,” Stiefmiller said. “They tend to be bullied, and right now, the entire community is being used as political pawns in a game that’s pushing an agenda, and a game that only brings harm to our kids.”
The students at Norman North gathered near the flagpole on the front lawn and gave speeches.
They touted pride flags and held signs.
At Norman High, students waved large pride flags and chanted, “Trans rights are human rights,” with adults supporting them from the sidewalk.
The Transcript was unable to interview Norman High students because Principal Hallie Wright required them to be over 18 and show proof with driver’s licenses.
Former Norman High student Kini Vaughn, who supported the current students from the sidewalk, said they want the world “to be a safe place for trans people.”
“The fact that we can’t do anything as basic as using the bathrooms without it being policed — that’s heart-wrenching,” they said.
Legislative battle
More than half of Norman’s state legislators voted against SB 615 before it was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The Norman legislators who voted against the bill are all Democrats. Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, was absent from the vote.
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, is an NPS parent of a trans boy.
He argued bills like SB 615 would be harmful to his son and has called the bill’s existence “an overt attack on transgender children.”
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said NPS “must find ways to keep students safe without violating the privacy and liberty of students.”
She called the monitoring allegations “discriminatory” and “a significant encroachment on the students’ liberty and privacy.”
“Anyone who witnesses the civil rights of students being violated should report those violations by filing a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights,” she said in a statement Friday.
Sen. Rob Standridge, Norman’s lone legislator who voted for the bill, did not immediately respond to inquiries about the allegations against NPS or the walkout.
Trans youth have more recently been the subject of a bill that appropriated $100 million to hospitals throughout the state on the condition that University of Oklahoma Health’s Roy G. Biv Center stop giving gender-affirming care to minors.
The Legislature debated for hours over the bill before it was passed and signed into law.
