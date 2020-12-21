Despite COVID-19, Norman's tradition of hosting a Christmas dinner for those in need will continue this year with help from a local nonprofit.
April Heiple, Food and Shelter executive director, said the nonprofit typically hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal. However, when they heard that the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner, the organization that hosts an annual Christmas meal, had canceled this year's event due to COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to host their own Christmas day meal.
The meal will be hosted in-person and to-go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at First Baptist Church in Norman, 211 W. Comanche St., and deliveries will be done from 10:45 through 11:30 a.m. The deadline to call the nonprofit's main number, 360-4954, for meal deliveries is 4 p.m. today.
Heiple said the event is modeled after their Thanksgiving meal, which looked different this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
Normally, the nonprofit hosts a large community meal at Norman High School, but this Thanksgiving, the in-person meal was smaller and included to-go, delivery and catering options. The Christmas dinner will have a similar setup, Heiple said.
She outlined safety measures that the nonprofit is undertaking due to COVID-19. All volunteers are encouraged to wear masks, and people entering the church must wear masks, except for when they're eating. Hand sanitizer will be available, and people will be socially distanced. Also, the number of people inside at one time will be limited, and table service will be offered.
Heiple said people can enter through the church's main entrance awning. Also, Christmas surprises are scheduled at the event, and Meals on Wheels supplied poinsettias for decorations.
The nonprofit also significantly reduced its number of event volunteers, she said, and opened multiple work sites. Cooking and food packing for deliveries will be done at Food and Shelter, with 24 delivery drivers and six to seven cooks volunteering. About a dozen people will be at First Baptist.
She said the nonprofit would normally receive hundreds of volunteers, but the number had to be reduced for safety this year.
“We all have to recognize that this is a very different time in our lives, and that is just kind of some of the things we have to sacrifice,” Heiple said.
Heiple said the food quantity is being based off Food and Shelter's Thanksgiving meal. So far, the nonprofit is catering family-style meals for about 50 families, providing food boxes for hundreds of people and delivering between 600 to 700 meals on Christmas Day already. Plus, she expects several hundred people to come through for in-person and to-go meals.
“When you're serving a couple thousand people, you've got to have a lot of ham, a lot of pie, a lot of cake. It's just a lot. We've been working for weeks to get it all ready,” Heiple said.
Heiple said First Baptist Church stepped up when people at other locations said no during the planning phase of the holiday meals.
Wade Smith, Ph.D., First Baptist Church senior pastor, said the church supports the nonprofit's work and felt that the need for community meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas was significant.
“We've regularly partnered with Food and Shelter, and we have confidence in April and her staff that they would do all that they could do to mitigate the risks,” he said, emphasizing that it's important to help provide meals and a place of fellowship for those who are living on the streets or who are struggling.
Additionally, he said several church members have volunteered to help on Christmas Day.
“I think it's a powerful picture and symbol of the desire of so many in Norman to develop and provide for those who struggle at different seasons in the year and provide meals and fellowship and community to affirm everyone's place and part in the community of Norman,” Smith said.
She said the nonprofit is prepared to help everybody who needs assistance.
Smith said the church members are honored to be able to partner with the nonprofit to help in their daily efforts to make a difference in the lives of those who struggle with poverty, homelessness, mental illness, addiction and other hardships.
“We want to make sure people know that we're here to help for Christmas. We've all been through a lot this year with COVID-19 and then the economic pandemic that happened alongside it, and we just want to make sure everybody is fed for Christmas and knows that we're here not just on Christmas but day in and day out to make sure people have access to food,” Heiple said.
