After the cancellation of the annual Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner in November, a local nonprofit and church teamed up to host their own holiday meal Friday.
For 33 years, the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner was a tradition which provided a meal for those unable to cook or just needing a meal on Christmas. When faced with the possibility of no meal for those in need due to the dinner’s cancellation, Food and Shelter staff and volunteers decided to model a Christmas feast after their annual Thanksgiving meal, which was also held at First Baptist Church of Norman.
April Heiple, executive director of Food and Shelter, said she met with Sunny Hill, the food director of the nonprofit, and they agreed that a Christmas meal needed to happen.
“Not only because people deserve a happy holiday, but many people here wouldn’t have a meal today at all if we weren’t here,” Heiple said. “It became something that wasn’t a question — we just had to do it.”
In order to put the event on safely, Food and Shelter had a separate location for meal deliveries to accommodate for social distancing.
Heiple said Food and Shelter is fortunate to have many generous people in the community that sponsored the meal. She said with their help, there was more than enough for people to eat.
“We were able to buy hams, turkeys, green beans, cake and pie to make sure everyone was really happy here,” Heiple said.
Denise Brown said the Christmas meal is one of many examples of how Food and Shelter takes care of the community.
“Without them we might not have an aspirin when we need it, or gloves or socks or other things,” Brown said. “They do so much for people. If you don’t have a home or need help in any way, they will help you.”
For Brown, the meal is a time to gather around familiar faces, touch base and reflect on life.
“ … These are our friends. We can get together after we go out and get jobs and then we come back years later and say, ‘hey, I'm working here now, or I live here,’ Brown said. “We have been down in the trenches, and now that we aren’t homeless anymore, it’s nice to come back to where it all started.”
James Philemore said Food and Shelter not only provides him with holiday meals like these, they have helped him with the process of becoming a citizen since he came to Norman in 2014.
“They help me get documentation and to get my paperwork, social security and my identification, so now I am a legal citizen,” Philemore said.
Philemore said he was glad a Christmas Day meal was taking place despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said thanks to the assistance of Food and Shelter throughout the years, he soon plans to open his own food truck.
Along with a meal, Heiple said everyone who came through the door received a Christmas card with a gift card to McDonalds, Taco Bell or Subway so they can have something just for them.
“It has been fun to see people opening their cards,” Heiple said. “I heard someone say, ‘wow, I love Subway.' It has just been a big project of course, but it has been special to see everyone come in and feel happy.”
