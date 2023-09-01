Food and Shelter is inviting the community to come celebrate its 40-year anniversary.
To honor the milestone, Food and Shelter has welcomed anyone to attend Champions of Hope Lunch, which will feature Kathryn and Dewey Selmon and founder Harriet Leigh at McFarlin United Methodist Church on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m.
Those who want to attend need to RSVP by Sept. 4.
The food pantry first opened its doors in 1983 under the name Food for Friends.
“April [Doshier], their staff, and their board have done incredible things we never could have envisioned when we first started,” said Kathyn Dewey, an early supporter of the nonprofit. “I couldn’t imagine that it would be what it is today.”
Doshier, executive director of Food and Shelter, said the organization has been a staple of the community for many years, as it has touched the many lives among the unsheltered and impoverished.
“I think, how many people have been helped because 40 years ago, somebody had the idea that we should figure out how to take care of each other,” Doshier said.
She said a small group of kind-hearted individuals started the organization from McFarlin United Methodist Church, and over time, many church organizations have supported its mission.
“McFarlin has been doing great things for this community for a long time, and then they brought on many other churches. It’s that faith community that has been part of building up services and a social safety net for people,” Doshier said.
Leigh said she was inspired to start the program in 1983 because the school district required kids to have a permanent address to attend school.
“I got started because they wouldn’t let the kids go to school without a permanent address, and that got me mad,” Leigh said. “McFarlin Methodist Church was convening a committee to look at the situation, and we started a roundtable at McFarlin.”
Leigh said she worked with a young lawyer to procure a mortgage for $10,000 with no collateral from the now defunct Centennial Bank to start Food for Friends.
She said she was consulting with a representative from the Salvation Army who told her that the kids were “probably hungry.” At that point, she worked with the nonprofit to provide food for the school kids, and since then, the organization has grown.
Doshier said the event is not just open to those who are in need of food. She said the organization has procured a sponsorship to provide food for anyone in the community who wants to learn about what they can do to feed the hungry and shelter those in need.
“We really just want everybody to know that they're invited,” Doshier said. “We'd love for everybody in this town to figure out a way to help us tackle the problem of homelessness, which I think we all agree needs some time and attention.”
Selmon said she has supported the organization’s mission, not just because of what it does, but how it treats those seeking help with respect.
“Everybody deserves respect and dignity, and Food and Shelter is able to provide that for the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.
Guests have been asked to RSVP, so the chefs know how much food to prepare and event organizers will know how many tables to set up. To reserve a spot, attendees can send an email to april@foodandshelterinc.org.
