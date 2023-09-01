Food and Shelter will be celebrating its 40th year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 7 at McFarlin United Methodist Church. Speaking will be Dewey Selmon, former NFL and University of Oklahoma linebacker and Kathryn Selmond, who were early supporters of the organization. From left are: Olivia Carter, Megan Kelly, Grant Kelly, Dewey Selmon, Kai Carter, Ava Kelly, Hannah Kelly, Layne Kelly, Kathryn Selmon, and Knox Carter.