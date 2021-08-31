Food and Shelter is kicking off its 10th annual Wings of Hope fundraiser, but this year, it will be virtual.
The rising COVID cases made the event seem a bit irresponsible, so the board made the tough decision to move the event from an in-person event to a virtual event. However, the move to virtual does not in any way minimize the great need for community support.
In fact, Food and Shelter is seeing record numbers in requests for rent assistance, shelter and food support. The goal of the 2021 event is to raise $50,000 to support the work of Food and Shelter.
The event is always an inspiring event in which the agency shares personal stories of growth and change that happen right here in Norman, Oklahoma. The board and community champions bring in guests and share lunch while hearing stories from residents and guests of Food and Shelter. The agency is worried a virtual event might not be as effective, which will only impact its ability to serve the community. However, hope is abundant at Food and Shelter and leaders are really excited about the potential of the virtual event.
This year’s event kicks off with a story by Kristen, who had been sleeping in her car with two young boys both under the age of 3. She tried a shelter, but ran out of time, and the cold winter months were very difficult sleeping in their car. She got the number to Food and Shelter, and very quickly was inside an emergency shelter unit and approved to move into McKown Village. In her video, Kristen shares hope for the future and how excited she is to be very close to having her first job in many years (Spoiler alert: Kristen got the job).
For 10 straight days, the agency will share stories of hope through its social media, web page and email blasts. Friends of the agency have created their own fundraising pages to help champion the cause and help increase the fundraising efforts. Anyone wishing to give can go directly to foodandshelterinc.org and click “Wings of Hope” to make a donation.
Food and Shelter is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a United Way partner agency and has served this community for nearly 40 years. For more information about how to get involved, contact April Heiple at aheiple@foodandshelterinc.org.