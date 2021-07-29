A local nonprofit is looking to shift conversations on homelessness in a more positive and productive direction with a community event early next month.
Sponsored by Food and Shelter and more than a dozen local churches, “Peace for People who are Homeless” is designed to be a conversation that encourages the community to remember compassion and cooperation when addressing issues of local homelessness, said Food and Shelter Executive Director April Heiple. The event will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Andrews Park Amphitheater.
“The goal with this event is that we can bring our community together and open our minds and our hearts about homelessness, so that we can start actually working on community solutions,” Heiple said.
Heiple stressed that the event is designed to be entirely non-political in nature — the slogan “Passion. Prayer. Peace. No politics.” is displayed prominently on the event flyer. Instead, Heiple said she and others wanted to take a faith-based approach that would remind the community what religious teachings have to say on “service to those in need.”
The event will feature pastors and church leaders from a variety of churches and faith communities in Norman; Heiple said they will offer teachings on service while leading the community in prayer and guidance.
“There is a big conversation happening right now in our community on homelessness and I think everyone agrees that it’s a problem we need to be working on,” Heiple said. “But I really feel like the solution to homelessness is not a political solution or a problem that needs to be solved in a political debate.”
When it comes to addressing homelessness in Norman, City Homeless Program Coordinator Michelle Evans said there continues to be a degree of conflict and misunderstanding that’s made it difficult to produce solutions as a community.
“On behalf of the City of Norman, we are in full support of this event,” Evans said. “The inclusion of community-wide members along with [Continuum of Care] partners and community stakeholders is great to see, and it’s more actions and events like this in the community that are necessary to improve this issue.”
To help unite the community and dispel myths and misconceptions, Evans said it is important for her department and organizations in the community to “educate, inform and get back to the basics.”
Evans said one of the biggest challenges in effectively addressing homelessness in Norman is a lack of consensus on what homelessness is, what it means, what effects it has and what some solutions could look like.
While different organizations, people and businesses are expected to have different perspectives, Evans said it’s important that local conversations are based in fact and take into consideration the concerns of all parties and the needs of one of the city’s most vulnerable populations.
“There is a lot of negativity associated with homelessness, but it is our job to dispel some of those myths,” Evans said.
Heiple said she hopes a sense of unity comes from events like the one her organization is sponsoring. She said everyone is welcome, and hopes to see some members of the homeless community attend and share their thoughts.
“We have a lot of discussions going back and forth, but one that we’ve noticed is missing is a voice for the homeless,” Heiple said. “This is an opportunity for us now, through our faith, to provide a voice for people who have felt like they do not or could not have one.”