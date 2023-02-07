Food and Shelter is teaming up with Community Literacy Centers to provide free education that targets adults who can’t read or are functionally illiterate.
CLC is a nonprofit in the Oklahoma City area that provides education to Oklahoma, Canadian, Garvin and now Cleveland counties.
Dana Kelso, CLC executive director, said there was a need in the local community.
Class registrants are asked where they are from, and Kelso said she noticed that a number of individuals were coming up from Cleveland County to Oklahoma City to receive services from the organization.
“We looked at our statistics, and this semester we have 46 people enrolled in classes from Cleveland County,” she said.
Classes began Jan. 31 and are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.
Classes are free to participants through a grant from Express Employment International.
Food and Shelter, a Norman nonprofit, provides food and housing support.
Christy Blair, associate director of the Share Center of Food and Shelter, said that her team paired up with CLC because it understands the importance of literacy when combating poverty.
“Improving a person’s reading skills will undoubtedly change that person’s life for the better through greater communication and employment opportunities,” Blair said. “Literacy fits beautifully into our mission to empower people in need of food, homes and hope. We believe literacy is one of the most powerful tools to enhance individuals’ and families’ futures.”
The organization employs two people full time and has a board of eight members, including Erin D. Batey.
“I joined the CLC board because I believe literacy in all things is the key to individual success,” Batey said. “When individuals feel confident in speaking, reading, writing and math they communicate more effectively which translates to better opportunities, both personally and professionally.”
Learners currently range in age from 18 to 75. The only requirement is they must be at least 18.
“You are never too old to improve your reading skills,” Kelso said.
Teachers are compensated for their work and are typically recruited by word of mouth.
“We require a teaching certificate or experience,” she said.
Many of the teachers are retirees or former teachers. Kelso said some have served as tutors or worked in other literacy programs.
CLC uses a curriculum that its teachers follow, which starts with assessing each learner’s ability using the Wide Range Achievement Test, which indicates which grade level of reading comprehension and math learners should be placed in.
Teachers work with learners to build their reading ability so they can pass the High School Equivalence Test, or HiSET.
“The GED and HiSET are the same, they are just different brands,” Kelso said. “We teach the high school prep class and the instructor determines when they are ready to take the test.”
Adults in Cleveland County may go through school and not become literate for different reasons. Kelso said that whatever the case, the organization has a no judgment policy.
“Sometimes undiagnosed learning disabilities manifest themselves in what looked like a troubled kid,” she said. “They would just get passed through because the teacher didn’t have time to work with them.”
Others dropped out of school to support their families, and she said that some of those who dropped out are now grandparents who want to better the next generation.
“I get 60-year-old women who call and they want to learn to read because they have already raised their children, and now they want to read to their grandbabies,” she said.
One learner, Kelso said, worked as a supervisor in a factory, but managed to get by without reading. He memorized the appearance of the forms that he issued, but when the factory went digital, his overseers discovered he couldn’t read, which became a necessary skill when using the computer.
“His job gave him the opportunity to come to us and learn how to read, and he was able to keep his job,” she said.
For more information, contact communityliteracy.com.
