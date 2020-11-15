Recent data shows more consumers are turning to third party apps to get food and groceries delivered to their door.
Apps like Shipt, Grubhub, Instacart and Doordash allow consumers to order meals or groceries delivered to their door for a fee. As restaurants, grocery stores and those in need of work have increasingly flocked to third party delivery apps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal mediators are seeing record breaking years in 2020.
At the end of the first financial quarter [Q1] in March, Grubhub sent 516,300 orders to restaurants on average each day, according to a shareholder report. According to the Q3 shareholder report at the end of September, the app accounted for 668,600 orders to restaurants daily, a 30% increase from Q1.
Food sales for the app have increased 44% from $1.6 billion in Q1 to $2.4 billion in gross sales in Q3, which is a 68% increase from the same period in 2019, according to the report. Revenues rose 53% to $494 million in that time.
Uber’s food delivery app UberEats business has increased 124% from the same period in 2019, accounting for $1.4 billion in delivery revenue, according to a shareholder report.
While customers across the country are turning to these apps, so are some local restaurants. Kim Robertson, owner of Diamond Dawgs, uses Ubereats, Postmates and DoorDash to offer delivery at her restaurant on Campus Corner in Norman. On average, she has noticed delivery orders are smaller than dine-in orders.
“I think we will continue to use those services, the only downside is the percentage the restaurant loses by using the delivery services, but of course during the pandemic, any business is good business,” Robertson said. “As far as those services doing well after COVID-19 is resolved, I think places will still benefit from them, I'm not sure what our position will be, but right now we are happy with those services.”
Local residents who work for these vendors are also seeing more opportunities for order fulfillment as more have opted to have restaurant food and groceries delivered.
Oklahoma City resident Haylee Beller has worked for Shipt, a Target owned grocery delivery app that partners with stores like Crest and Costco, for nearly a year. Before the pandemic, Beller said she would average around 20 orders a week, but now averages 40 orders a week.
Beller said in addition to seeing an increase in the amount of orders she takes, she has noticed a difference in the size and composition of orders she is fulfilling.
“When this first started, [most orders were] just two to four weeks worth of groceries and disinfecting products,” Beller said. “Then it went to people buying tons of meat to cover the meat shortage, still [with] lots of disinfectants. Toilet paper and paper towels are still being ordered in bulk.”
OKC resident John Doyle worked for Postmates before switching to Doordash in Jan. 2020. Since the middle of February, he has delivered close to 2,000 orders for the service. In that timeframe, he has seen several upscale restaurants come on board such as Red Rock Canyon, LaBaguette and Charleston’s.
“When COVID hit in March, business really picked up, and it really hasn't subsided,” Doyle said. “Weekends are crazy busy.”
Working for Postmates provides additional income as a second job for Doyle. The benefit for customers, he said, is that delivery apps provide efficiency.
“The benefit to customers is that it saves them the time to get it themselves, especially weekdays for moms whose children are distance-learning,” Doyle said. “It's also good for the new work-at-home folks because they can remain productive.”
Doyle said there is plenty of work available, but he recommends that anyone looking for delivery work should sign on to multiple apps. He can go to Chipotle and see as many as a dozen DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub drivers waiting for orders.
“At peak times, the apps may provide bonus pay for drivers who complete a set amount of deliveries,” Doyle said. “ Last week, I earned a $100 bonus for running 60 deliveries between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8. I earned $593 even without the bonus.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.