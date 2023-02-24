Throughout February, students at the University of Oklahoma have celebrated Black History month by participating in different activities, including its annual soul food dinner, which took place on Wednesday.
Angelique R. Price, Multicultural Programs and Services coordinator, said Black History month is important to campus culture at OU.
“Black History Month is a federally recognized American history month celebrating the contribution, resilience, brilliance, and impact of Black Americans throughout history,” she said.
On Feb. 8, the university started its Black History Month celebration by highlighting the work of Black pioneers during its annual kickoff event, which incorporated food, music, and a resource fair into its festivities.
Other activities included Trap Spelling Bee and Game Night, presented by African American Programs and Services and Black Student Association; OU Black Royalty Pageant, which showcased Black OU scholars; Love Yourz: Tiny Desk + Business Mixer, which offered a stage for public performances; and Taste of Soul, which celebrates the flavors of Black history and culture.
On Sunday, OU Black Faculty and Staff Association will conclude its celebration of Black History Month by inviting folks to a night of roller skating at “For The Culture” Skate Party at Star Skate in Midwest City at 4 p.m.
Those who attended Taste of Soul, including Kennedi Patterson, an OU sophomore from Dallas, said the event is always popular because of what the food means to Black people.
“Soul food is exactly what it is. It just feels good to the body,” Patterson said. “Soul food has a deep meaning because it is not just this generation. It goes back to our ancestors who passed along those recipes from one generation to the next. Soul food connects all of us.”
Price said that soul food is food for the soul.
“It tells a story that is as old as time on the journey of African and African American cuisine here in the U.S.,” he said. “Soul food highlights the power, resilience, and cultural diversity in African American cuisines throughout history. Soul food is Black history.”
Tobi Sosanya, an OU sophomore nursing student from Dallas, said eating soul food reminds her of her upbringing.
“Soul food just hits the soul,” she said. “It is a way to connect people.”
Her favorite soul food items are chicken, collared greens, mac ‘n’ cheese, yams, and biscuits. Other soul food items include fried fish, pork chitlins, black-eyed peas, corn bread, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, and banana pudding.
Price said that currently, there are 1,408 students enrolled who identify as Black or African American, which represents over 5% of the total student population as of Spring 2023.
Patterson said events like this are important because Black students can often feel siloed on a large campus, and Taste of Soul is a way to bring people with common culture together.
“It’s important because there aren’t many of of us here. We are a minority,” she said. “It’s important to be able to share this with others and show the meaning of soul food, and that it is not just a stereotype, and that it has deeper meaning.”
