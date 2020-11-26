For over 30 years, Food & Shelter, Inc., of Norman has provided Thanksgiving meals to those who need them most and this year — with some changes — they continued the tradition.
Joy filled the room as people filed into the First Baptist Church of Norman’s dining hall awaiting to be served a free Thanksgiving meal. Despite numerous changes made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the atmosphere was still the same.
“What we love about this event every year is how we can bring our whole community in — including the people who need meals and the people who want to volunteer — and it becomes one big family meal, but of course this year’s is a little bit different,” said April Heiple, executive director of Food & Shelter.
Normally Food & Shelter would hold their Thanksgiving meal at Norman High, where they would fill up an entire space with around 1,200 to 1,300 people. But this year, because of the pandemic, that wasn’t possible, Heiple said.
“We’re doing a lot smaller [amounts] of people at any given time, we’re going to ask everybody to wear a mask and to sanitize their hands whenever they come in so everyone can stay safe,” Heiple said. “We’re going to still be serving a full meal to anyone who needs us, we’re still delivering meals out to people who need us. So even though it’s not as grand a scale, it’s still Thanksgiving.”
Sunny Hill, the food services director at Food & Shelter, said on top of the actual Thanksgiving meal including less people, they did numerous other things differently as well.
“We offered Thanksgiving grocery boxes to people through our pantry — which is not something we’ve done before — we also offered a catered meal, so for however many people they were going to feed they would call in and order ahead,” Hill said.
All those meals were picked up by Wednesday and these efforts were made so that Food & Shelter could still provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal to those who needed it while reducing the number of people who would congregate on Thanksgiving day, Hill said.
“We’ll hopefully serve about a third [of] the amount of people in person, is what the goal was,” she said.
For the people in attendance, the changes were a small price to pay if it meant they received a meal.
“It means that we’re one of the lucky people who get to have a meal on Thanksgiving; there’s a lot of people out there who don’t get to have food today,” Jennifer Meadows said.
Food & Shelter plays a big part in people’s lives and some say that without it they would go hungry the majority of the time.
“Food & Shelter helps out so many people, it never seems to not amaze me how much they do,” Jared Mohawk said. “Me and Jennifer are there all the time trying to get food and they never turn us away.”
Thanksgiving may just be one of the countless times Food & Shelter helps out, but for many it’s the most important time.
“[This meal] gives us a time to come together with people who are just like us,” Mohawk said. “[We all] get to come together for the holidays and have a place to be with [each other].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.