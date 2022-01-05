The Norman Fraternal Order of Police will host a mayoral forum with the incumbent missing from the lineup, a prepared statement from the organization shows.
Candidates who will attend include Dr. Nicole Kish, Bob Thomposon, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephenson-Leuck, but Mayor Breea Clark was not listed in the release among them. Clark said Tuesday that she was unavailable due to a recently-scheduled work conflict.
Jeremy Garnard, vice president of the FOP, called the upcoming election “pivotal” for the community.
“We want all candidates’ voices to be heard and, most importantly, for Norman residents to have a first-hand opportunity to hear their stances on important issues. There is a lot to be discussed, especially concerning adequate public safety,” his statement reads.
Dan Munson, director of government and strategic accounts at Leviton Network Solutions, is moderating the forum. Questions were submitted by local organizations, according to the statement.
The FOP rescinded its 2019 endorsement of Clark after the June 16, 2020 meeting when the council reallocated $865,000 from the police department’s proposed budget increase. The decision followed weeks of protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the nation after the murder of George Floyd.
The FOP claims the decision made during a 11-hour “dark-of-night” meeting was intended to cut officers because the funds were primarily removed from salaries and benefits.
The FOP sued the city regarding Open Meeting Act violations and won both the district case and following an appeal at the Oklahoma Supreme Court in April.
The forum is open to the public and will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Norman Public Library, 103. West Acres Street. It will also be live streamed via the Norman FOP Facebook page, the release reads.