The head of Norman's police union has announced plans to retire after almost 29 years of service.
Norman Police Sgt. Rob Wasoski, president of the city’s Fraternal Order of Police chapter, said he plans to retire effective July 31.
He is one of seven officers that has announced plans to either resign or retire following the Norman City Council's vote June 16 to reduce NPD’s funding by $865,000.
“(The Council’s decision) definitely made the decision (to retire) easier for me, given the political atmosphere of our city and kind of the lack of support that I feel like we’re getting right now, having worked in Norman for almost 29 years, I have seen city councils that have not been pro-public-safety as far as law enforcement is concerned,” Wasoski said. “But this probably is the most anti-public-safety I’ve seen a council be in that period of time.”
Wasoski said he is not giving up the fight on behalf of the police department though.
“I was reelected (as) the union president. I’m going to stay the union president after retirement,” Wasoski said. “I just got reelected in June, my term is for two years so with all things being equal I should be president through 2022. So, I’m not getting completely out of the fight.”
Wasoski said he’s been offered the opportunity to train future officers at a basic police officer certification academy. He hopes to partner with the NPD in the future.
Wasoski said his passion has always been training and this opportunity came at the perfect time.
“I was given the opportunity that I believe is going to be beneficial to me moving forward,” Wasoski said. “I’ve been a trainer for 24 of my 29 years, I’ve always enjoyed training officers. I was Norman’s first ever training officer, I was dedicated just to training both in service and academy cadets. That’s where my real passion lies and I really couldn’t pass up this opportunity.”
In a statement, NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said it’s always difficult to see officers retire.
“With each officer retirement, we feel the impact of a wealth of knowledge and experience leaving our agency,” Jensen said. “We value and celebrate each retiring officer's many achievements and dedication to public safety showcased during their tenure at the Norman Police Department. While it is always difficult to see a member of our agency retire, we are grateful for their selfless service to the Norman community. We wish each officer that leaves our agency the best in (his or hers) next endeavors whatever they may include.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.