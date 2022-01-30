The 2022 municipal election cycle has prompted candidate endorsements from Norman organizations and officials, including the Fraternal Order of Police, which reversed its decision to not endorse a mayoral candidate.
Candidates for mayor include incumbent Mayor Breea Clark, Dr. Nicole Kish, Bob Thompson, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephenson-Leuck, who will all face a Feb. 8 election. Even-numbered City Council Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 are also up for election.
While the FOP initially decided not to endorse any municipal candidates, it held a mayoral debate and voted Tuesday to endorse Heikkila, FOP President Robert Wasoski said.
“We kept getting calls from the public asking us who we would endorse,” Wasoski said. “The [FOP] members felt like in order for us to truly be involved in our city politics, that we couldn’t just sit idly by, that we had to endorse a candidate to be directly involved with moving Norman forward and getting who we thought would do the best job in that position.”
Wasoski said members “were gun shy” after they endorsed Clark several years ago. In 2020, after the council reallocated $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase, the FOP rescinded its endorsement of Clark.
Wasoski said while both Kish and Heikkila emerged as strong supporters of the NPD, after rigorous discussion, members chose Heikkila because of his experience in local government as a former city staffer.
“We feel that he represents the vision and the direction that will take Norman in the right place moving forward and he’s best for the city,” Wasoski said. “He is certainly a law enforcement advocate, as is Dr. Kish, and we know that. What we thought overall, from the various forums and debates, is that he is the candidate that we want to support and try to get elected as mayor.”
Wasoski said he believed Heikkila’s experience as a former city employee would give the candidate better “insight to the workings of Norman.
“He knows and has been involved in Norman government for a while, and that will help him with a seamless transition, if elected,” Wasoski said.
Prior to the endorsement, both Kish and Heikkila asked to attend FOP meetings and were allowed to speak to members, Wasoski said. All candidates attended the organization’s forum except Clark, who was out of the country at the time.
Heikkila has also been endorsed by the IAFF 2067 Norman Professional Firefighters union, the Oklahoma Second Amendment Rights Association, Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights — an organization that helps parents opt out of compulsory vaccines for children — and Lions Den, a faith-based Christian business association that supports candidates, the website reads.
Cleveland County Commissioners Darry Stacy and Harold Haralson also endorsed him. Heikkila serves on the Cleveland County Excise Board and serves as trustee with all three commissioners on the Cleveland County Industrial Authority.
Unite Norman, the group that formed to refund the police department the money council reallocated in 2020, endorsed candidates including Kish, a founding member of the group, John Argo for Ward 2, Teresa Borum for Ward 4 and Alexander Torvi for Ward 6.
Kish received an endorsement from Gov. Kevin Stitt, an unprecedented move, The Transcript reported. Stitt said he endorsed Kish as a “political outsider” whom he believed to be “the right candidate to lead as Norman’s next mayor,” he said in a prepared statement.
The Red Earth Group and The Sierra Club have endorsed Clark, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler, Ward 4 Helen Grant, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Matthew Peacock, a statement reads.
The group focuses on environmental policy and is active in Norman and throughout the state.
Grant has also been endorsed by the Red Dirt Collective and Sally’s List. The collective is a group of activists that focus on civil rights. Sally’s List supports progressive female candidates.
Clark also received an endorsement from the Oklahoma Medical Association and Sally’s List.
Some candidates did not receive endorsements. Thompson, Leuck, Borum and Ward 8 candidate Scott Dixon all said they did not seek out endorsements.
While the Norman Chamber of Commerce does not endorse candidates as a rule of policy, it launched a campaign to encourage voters to turn out at the polls and support police funding, The Transcript reported.
In the past, the chamber has endorsed ballot issues like special sales initiatives and bonds for stormwater.