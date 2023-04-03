A program made possible through federal funding is putting seniors to work, a sector of the workforce that is often invisible, advocates say.
The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) through the AARP Foundation matches low income people age 55 or older with job training and job placement, according to the foundation’s website.
Cynthia Poston was looking for work when she stumbled on to the program and today she’s running it in Cleveland County.
“I lost my son a few years back and I ended up moving to Iowa from California and I was just looking for something part time,” Poston said. “I was 58 and really struggling to find a good job. So, I ran across the ad in the paper and it was for this program.”
Poston said while many seniors are looking for work, there are barriers to get them employed including age and technology skills.
“The problem for most seniors, most over the age of 65, is technology,” she said. “They have a real hard time with technology and that’s the biggest challenge that we find when they can’t get a job because they can’t apply online.”
Some lose hope and give up only to live on severely limited incomes, she said.
“They always say, ‘They don’t want to hire me because I’m old,” Poston said. “Even though it’s against the law (to discriminate), it does happen.”
To overcome these obstacles, the program hires seniors for 48 months and fills in the training gap by placing them in various partner nonprofit agencies and employers in the community for on-the-job training. The program pays the salary while the partner provides much of the training.
The program also helps seniors write resumes and apply for jobs.
Poston said there are employers who look for seniors in the workforce, in particular customer service jobs where younger workers have not yet developed those skills to the same extent their older counterparts have.
“There are those employers who find seniors wonderful to work with,” she said. “Number one, they have a great track record, right? I mean, we grew up in an era where we went to work on time, we completed our tasks, and gave great customer service.”
Adding to the perks for employers – most seniors are looking for part time work to avoid the disruption of Medicare benefits.
“So, you don’t have to pay their benefits,” Poston said. “And we don’t have kids and for women, can’t get pregnant. I remember when my kids were sick, I had to miss work. That’s not going to happen because we don’t have children at home.”
The program has several partnerships with local employers including the city of Norman, she said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said the city participate in the program, and not just for placement at the senior center. Some have been placed in Little Axe facilities and at Westwood Golf Course.
While none have yet moved into permanent employment with the city, Olsen said it’s a good partnership so far.
“I think when you get an opportunity to hire a senior, you get a little more than what you do when you’re hiring someone who’s young or hasn’t been in the job market a long time,” Olsen said.“You’ve got someone who’s a little bit more experienced and not just with working, but experience with life.
“The opportunity you get with a senior, especially in parks and rec, they value relationships and know how to talk to people and reach people. That’s what parks is all about. When we get the opportunity to hire someone who wants a job after they retire, they want to be there and want to participate in the programs and they love talking to people — you can’t always find that.
Seniors who are interested in the program can call 405-801-9960.
