In 1975, Norman Public Schools sold the city two lots to develop recreational centers. Now, the district wants to buy the centers.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the City Council during a Tuesday study session that NPS officials approached staff last week about acquiring them.
The Irving and Whittier recreation centers are close to the middle schools by the same name, Walker said.
“We use those facilities for youth sports and after-school programs and summer camps,” she said. “Because those centers are close to the schools, the schools have used those gymnasiums at times and we’ve worked cooperatively over the years.”
NPS officials told staff they wanted to include improvements to the centers in the district’s “next bond election,” Walker said. In the past, the district and the city explored a possible lease for the properties.
The city purchased both lots from the school district for $150,000 and then spent $660,000 to build both centers, Walker said. The city has spent an additional $500,000 in the last decade for improvements, she said. Both sites were appraised for a combined $632,000 in 2011.
NPS is asking for a memorandum of understanding with the city to be in place by November, but Walker said the urgency is needed to give the council an opportunity to consider a proposed sale and for staff to explore the legal obligations of such an agreement under bond laws.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said that the district can’t include those centers in their list of bond projects “on buildings they do not own.”
Councilor for Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she wanted to be sure the city would still be able to use the centers.
“For me that would be a sticking point,” she said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said he believed “that would be part of the purchase agreement that we still have access to these rec centers and make sure we establish our after school and summer programs as we always have.”
The operating expenses, including staff, are $250,000 each, Olsen said.
An agreement would be written “to set the framework for their bond election, so they know council is willing to do this transaction with them,” Walker said. A more formal agreement following the bond election would set the terms of use for the centers, she said.
Councilors for Ward 2 Lauren Schueler and Ward 7 Stephen Holman both asked if the centers would be available for use by residents in those communities.
Olsen said open gym time is “limited” because the district is granted access “anytime they want.”
“We’ve kind of been pushing everyone to 12th Avenue (recreation center),” Olsen said of coping with the limited availability.
