The Oklahoma Forestry Services is reporting elevated fire danger across the state.
A press release said OFS "is urging Oklahomans to use an abundance of caution with fire over the Labor Day Holiday weekend."
"Elevated fire danger will be in place across most of the state through the weekend. High temperatures will again be above normal and when combined with ongoing dry conditions, elevated fire danger is firmly in place," the release reads. "It has been weeks since most areas in the state have seen measurable rainfall."
As of Sept. 1, Oklahoma Mesonet had reported 20 consecutive day of less than .10 inches of rainfall for Norman.
“Above normal temperatures and a lack of rain mean wildland fuel dryness is concerning,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring the weather forecasts. In the meantime, we are urging our fellow Oklahomans to be very careful with any activity that may spark a wildfire."
Southeastern Oklahoma is the only area of the state in a "red flag" status.
"Thunderstorm chances for southeastern Oklahoma on Sunday are forecast to bring the potential for wildfire caused by lightning," the release reads. "Western Oklahoma will see enhanced fire danger on Labor Day. County Burn Bans are in effect for nine counties across the southern tier of Oklahoma. County burn bans may mean that some recreational fires, including campfires, are not allowed. Please check the updated OFS Burn Ban map on our website the latest information."
Information on fire dangers and county burn bands can be found at forestry.ok.gov.
