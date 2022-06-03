A recently retired Norman Public Schools administrator is suing the district with claims the superintendent did not accommodate for compromised immune system during cancer treatments and pressured her to leave her job.
Shirley Simmons — who retired as a data systems and management specialist but was previously NPS’ assistant superintendent of educational services — filed a suit May 9 against the district, alleging NPS discriminated against her for requests she made while undergoing cancer treatment. Simmons retired from the district in May.
Both Simmons and NPS declined to comment on the suit because it’s ongoing litigation.
Simmons’ suit says she deals with thyroid cancer. In May 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, she requested the ability to work from home, citing an immune system that was compromised by her cancer treatment and left her more susceptible to infection, the suit says.
According to the lawsuit, the district — instead of granting her work from home request — required that anyone who worked with Simmons wear a mask to protect from COVID-19 transmission.
The suit alleges that when Simmons explained her accommodation needs to Migliorino, the superintendent “questioned whether Ms. Simmons could perform any job with her medical condition and pressured Ms. Simmons to quit employment with Norman Public Schools.”
“Mr. Migliorino said that Ms. Simmons should quit her job because she has cancer so that she can ‘enjoy life,’” the suit says.
The suit also claims that after Simmons’ request for accommodation, she was demoted — receiving a pay cut — to a data systems and management specialist, and continued to receive pressure from Migliorino to quit. Simmons alleges that when the district had an executive director of curriculum position come open and she applied, the position was eventually pulled “to avoid having to select her.”
Simmons then received a pay reduction, the suit says.
“[The district] continued to refuse to engage in a good faith interactive process and to offer a reasonable accommodation to [Simmons] for her disability,” the lawsuit reads.
Simmons’ suit, which asks that she be awarded wage loss and damages, alleges that her request for accommodation and disability were “significant factors” in the district’s treatment of her. Prior to her retirement, Simmons’ suit notes she worked for NPS for 20 years; previous Transcript reporting shows she served as director of staff development and student achievement, principal of Truman Elementary and assistant principal of Irving Middle School before moving into her assistant superintendent of educational services role.