A former diplomat will speak on relations between Russia and Ukraine at the next Democratic Cornbread and Beans event.
Robert Andrew, adjunct professor in the Department of International and Area Studies at the University of Oklahoma, will speak at 11:30 p.m. March 3 at The Well, 210 S. James Garner St. Andrew served more than 30 years as a U.S. diplomat and Army officer, both state-side and overseas. He fought in the first Gulf war in Iraq and Kuwait, earning the Army Commendation Medal for Valor. He was born in Norman but grew up in northern California. He received a bachelor’s in political science from California State University Chico and a master’s in National Security Affairs from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
The public is invited to attend and may bring a sack lunch.
