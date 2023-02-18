A former Norman car dealer convicted of wire fraud and other crimes is accused in a federal grand jury indictment of tampering with court proceedings in the case.
Bobby Chris Mayes, 50, of Norman, is charged in the indictment unsealed Friday with three counts of tampering with official proceedings. The indictment also charged Erin Allegre, 36, of Norman, with lying in testimony before a federal grand jury.
Mayes, who co owned Big Red Sports/Imports of Norman and four other car dealerships, has been in federal custody since Oct. 25.
He was ordered Friday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon T. Erwin to remain in custody pending further proceedings, according to a news release provided by the office of U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester in Oklahoma City.
Mayes was convicted in November 2021 of conspiring to commit wire fraud, 12 counts of wire fraud, six counts of uttering forged securities, and aggravated identity theft.
Mayes is awaiting sentencing in the case and faces a mandatory prison term of two years for aggravated identity theft to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, according to the news release.
The indictment unsealed Friday alleges that from April through October of 2022, Mayes orchestrated and helped to secure the unavailability of a key participant in the proceeding, fabricated e-mails and other evidence in an effort to secure a new trial in his case, and sent an anonymous e-mail to the court as part of an effort to obtain a new trial.
The indictment also alleges that Allegre lied to the federal grand jury when she appeared as a witness on May 3, 2022, and testified regarding the investigation of the whereabouts of one of Mayes’ co-defendants in the case.
If found guilty, Mayes faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the three counts of tampering.
If convicted, Allegre faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for lying to the grand jury.
Mayes and two others convicted of related crimes in the case, conspired to commit wire fraud to obtain “millions of dollars in loan proceeds” from banks, credit unions and auto finance lenders, court records show.
The trio “engaged in a number of schemes designed to falsely induce lenders to finance customer purchases that they would not otherwise approve,” a previous indictment states. “The schemes include providing cash down payments or trade-in vehicles even when neither transaction took place.”
Mayes and the others “made materially false statements and omissions to lenders about the type, source and amount of borrowers’ down payments or vehicle trade-ins, and bribed at least one loan officer.”
The Big Red Dealership group included Big Red Kia, Norman Yamaha, Norman Mitsubishi, and Mayes Kia. The crimes were committed between January 2014 and March 2019 when Mayes was the group’s president and CEO, records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.