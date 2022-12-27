A former Norman High School English teacher who posted a QR code providing educational resources on banned books in her classroom is being recognized for her commitment to freedom of speech.
Summer Boisimer has been named a 2022 Freedom of Information Oklahoma award winner.
Other winners include a freedom of press organization and its attorney, a longtime press advocate and the state auditor.
Founded in 1990, FOI Oklahoma is a statewide organization actively supporting individuals and organizations who are working to open records or provide access to meetings illegally closed.
The winners promote and exemplify the goal of open and transparent government in Oklahoma and will be honored in a more formal online presentation in January, according to the organization.
Boismier’s award, named for late state Supreme Court Justice Marian Opala, recognizes individuals who have promoted education about or protection of the individual rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
The link Boismier shared to the Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanned” website, brought major attention to this First Amendment issue.
The teacher resigned after being publicly scrutinized, threatened and targeted for her actions. After being hired by the Brooklyn library, she told KOKH, “This was not an easy decision to make. I may be 1,500 miles away, but don’t think for a second I’m giving up on Oklahoma.”
Boismier found herself embroiled in a controversy earlier this year over book access when she said district leaders advised teachers to either remove texts or temporarily restrict access until the district could determine if some books might violate a new state law that prohibits the teaching of “critical race theory.”
“Prior to my resignation, I saw teachers boxing up their classroom libraries, and rolling those books down to the school library not to be displayed on shelves, but to be put in storage until we could figure out what does this mean for reading selections and access to information in our schools,” Boismier said. “Those images of teachers rolling carts full of classroom library books down to storage are burned in my brain.”
Rather than removing books in her classroom, she decided to cover them with butcher paper and a message that read “Books the state doesn’t want you to read,” and a QR code to the Brooklyn Public Library website.
Boismier said she wasn’t sure if having a copy of the bestselling children’s book “Captain Underpants” might be offensive. That book has been banned in places.
“As an English teacher, and someone who deeply enjoys reading, I can tell you right now that one thing I’m absolutely not going to do is waste even a single second trying to figure out what stories are going to offend what person, at what time, on what day,” Boismier said. “I have more important things to do.”
Her decision generated a parental complaint and ignited a firestorm of national controversy. Some Oklahoma Republican lawmakers called for her teaching license to be investigated or revoked. The state’s secretary of education, Ryan Walters, accused her of providing “access to banned and pornographic material,” although she did not provide access to any specific book, only to a library.
Boismier insists she violated no laws and plans to keep her Oklahoma teaching license and said Oklahoma leaders have not begun the process of trying to rescind it.
Boismier also said when looking at the issue of banning or censoring from a historical vantage point, there’s always been some sort of effort to ban or censor what people have access to.
“None of what’s happening is new by any means, but what is new is the use of the internet and social media to spread information, to spread disinformation, to spread misinformation,” she said. “These book bans and efforts to censor, they seem at least more organized than they have in the past.”
She also said the country is arguably in a moment of increased “social upheaval” and with that comes “increased social anxiety.”
Rather than one person objecting to a book, some politicians are spearheading legislation that would attempt to censor or ban, she said. Groups calling themselves “grassroots” are really anything but, Boismier said.
“We can see kind of the use of the moral panic of book banning as sort of a catalyst to that, playing off these tensions of the pandemic and then everything else as well,” Boismier said.
Other Freedom of Information Oklahoma award winners:
• Ben Blackstock Award: Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP)
RCFP and its attorney Kathryn Gardner continue to champion freedom of press and information issues in Oklahoma. Through its grant, currently seeking an extension beyond its initial three-year commitment, RCFP is making a long-lasting impact on transparency and freedom of information through its work with journalists and journalism organizations in the state.
• Bickham-Hale Service Award: Mark Thomas
As executive vice president of the Oklahoma Press Association, Mark Thomas has been tireless in his advocacy of freedom of information and open meetings. He has lobbied at the state Legislature, kept FOI Oklahoma board members apprised of legislation, and led training of public officials in both the Oklahoma Open Records and Open Meeting Acts.
Thomas was also the lead writer of the proposal that eventually led the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press to hire an attorney to represent journalists and journalism organizations fighting to keep the public informed about the actions of their state and local public officials. His service to FOI Oklahoma and freedom of information has been outstanding and necessary for transparency and openness in Oklahoma.
• Sunshine Award: State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd
Despite contrary opinions by other state officials, Cindy Byrd released an audit that found critical errors in the way Oklahoma spent millions of dollars in federal relief money related to the coronavirus pandemic. Byrd chose to release the report after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said he would keep the document secret. She said she felt compelled “legally and ethically” to make the audit public.
The audit found that Oklahoma officials paid for many pandemic supplies in advance, in violation of the state constitution. The state paid $5.4 million for goods that had not been received, the report found. “Oklahoma taxpayers paid for it — they should get to see it,” Byrd said in a statement announcing her decision to release the audit in February 2022.
FOI Oklahoma commends Byrd’s decision to release the audit in keeping with the spirit of the Oklahoma Open Records Act’s mandate on public transparency. The law states, “...the people are vested with the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government.”
• Special Sunshine Commendations: In addition to Sunshine Award winner Cindy Byrd, FOI Oklahoma recognizes state Senators Casey Murdock, Julia Kirt and Kay Floyd, state Rep. Carl Newton and the Oklahoma State Senate and House of Representatives with a special commendation in this category.
Senators Murdock, Kirt and Floyd and Rep. Newton authored Senate Bill 1695, which amended the rules of the Ethics Commission to require all state officers who are appointed by the governor as a director of an agency or as a cabinet secretary to be subject to financial disclosure requirements. The House of Representatives passed the bill 85-0 and the Senate passed it 45-0. After Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the legislation, the House voted 84-1 and the Senate voted 47-0 to override the gubernatorial veto. The bill became law on Nov. 1, 2022.
• Black Hole Award: Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
FOI Oklahoma’s Awards Committee also awarded a special commendation to state senators and representatives who pushed for more transparency during the last legislative session.
As for those who don’t, Oklahoma’s governor and its turnpike authority were named co-recipients of the Black Hole Award because of their efforts to thwart access and openness to public information and open meetings in the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority are co-recipients of FOI Oklahoma’s Black Hole Award.
The organization does not provide a physical award but designates Black Hole recipients as an individual, agency or organization that has most thwarted the free flow of information. FOI Oklahoma usually names only one Black Hole recipient, but it considered the situations involving the turnpike authority and Stitt egregious enough to merit two of them.
The OTA twice violated the state Open Meeting Act, according to a judge in Cleveland County District Court. Stitt vetoed a transparency bill that would require cabinet officials and agency heads to file financial disclosure forms each year.
The associate district court judge ruled on Dec. 1 that the OTA in January and February 2022 willfully violated the Open Meeting Act by failing to provide specific notice of the business to be transacted, discussed or reported on at those meetings regarding the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan in its meeting agendas.
The case was a flagrant example of an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what a government authority was up to.
Attorney Stan Ward filed the lawsuit after residents alleged the agency violated the open meeting law by failing to sufficiently inform residents of its plans to build two turnpikes in Norman.
“The OTA’s willful conduct consists of modifying the agendas and republishing after the meeting occurred,” Ward’s co-counsel, Richard Labarthe, wrote. “The OTA staff clearly intended to, and did, alter the documents to sabotage Plaintiff’s OMA (Open Meeting Act) challenge.”
The disclosure form legislation, Senate Bill 1695, sailed through the legislative process.
The proposal to require disclosure forms passed on bipartisan and unanimous votes in both of its committee hearings.
On the House and Senate floors, there was no debate or opposition, and lawmakers quickly gave the green light to the government transparency measure.
Then came Stitt’s veto. “I would urge the Legislature to revisit the topic and pass legislation that subjects all state officers — whether elected, appointed, or subject to retention election,” said the governor.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez of Edmond asked rhetorically: “Why would you veto something that is going to create more openness and transparency?” The override of Stitt’s veto was nearly unanimous.
