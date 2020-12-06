Former Norman Mayor Bob Thompson remembered for community contributions

Former Norman Mayor Bob Thompson was someone who never met a stranger, his family said.
He never missed any of his kids’ or grandkids’ extracurricular events, he was a man defined by his love for family and others. But late Nov. 29, Thompson died from complications of COVID-19 at age 75.
Thompson was heavily involved in the community since he was a teen, when he joined Norman’s Junior Chamber of Commerce. Once he was eligible, he became a Norman City council member and later mayor of the city he loved.
“I can’t remember him ever not being in love [with Norman],” said his wife, Nancy Thompson. “If there was a committee, he wanted to be on it.”
His devotion to Norman was driven by his servant’s heart, daughter Tiffany Niblett said.
“He always felt like he needed to serve other people,” Niblett said.
Outside of the public eye, his servant’s heart never faltered, Nancy Thompson said.
Thompson was one of the people who helped start the Christmas Store of Cleveland County and never missed an opportunity to volunteer with local nonprofits, such as Food & Shelter and Habitat for Humanity, she said.
“Until he passed away, he was on a committee that was helping with low-income housing,” Nancy said. “He did all kinds of committee work at the church. In fact, the minister told me the other day, ‘We feel kind of bad, because we feel like we’re intruding on Bob’s retirement.’ and I told him, ‘Oh no,’ Bob loved doing projects all the time.”
This was at First Christian Church of Norman. Senior minister David Spain described Bob as a devoted Christ follower who always was looking for ways to spread God’s love wherever he was.
“Bob was a very wise and engaging person,” Spain said. “He’s the kind of person that always had a way of helping you feel better about things. He was really gifted at diplomacy, he was very gifted at bringing different points of view together. He was just a good-hearted person.”
‘He taught us to put other people f
irst’
Outside of his involvement in the city and with others, Bob was a family man first and foremost.
“The most important thing in his life was his family. He supported his kids and his grandchildren at every game they ever played,” Nancy said.
Bob’s son, Rob, said his dad played an influential part in his entire life.
He was there for sports, school and anything else he was interested in, Bob was there to assist him, Rob said.
“He coached every sports team I was on up until high school,” Rob said. “Since we didn’t play on the weekends and he wasn’t coaching, he would take me out to the lake and spend a lot of time on the water in the boat.”
Although family came first, his kids weren’t the only ones who considered Bob to be a father figure in their lives.
“A lot of their friends considered Bob to be kind of like their dad, too,” Nancy said.
Rob said every friend they brought home, Bob would treat them as if they were his own children, something Rob said has stuck with him to this day.
“He taught us to put other people first. Now, not all the time, but he instilled in us how to be a good neighbor in all aspects of life,” Rob said. “No matter what help you needed, he would always find a way and the time to help you.”
In addition to a servant mindset, Bob was an optimist, a fighter and a “fixer,” Niblett said.
“He was so optimistic and always said, ‘If we all just get in here and roll up our sleeves, we can make it better,’” Niblett said.
Rob said his dad never saw a challenge he couldn’t overcome. He believed he could beat anything life threw at him.
That mentality lived in Bob up until his last days.
“Sunday night before he died, sometime during that night, up until the very last [breath], he told me, ‘I’m getting better. I think I’m going to kick this, and when this is all over, we’re going to start traveling again,’” Nancy said. “We started making a list of all the things we were going to do once all this was behind us.”
Nancy had COVID-19 before Bob did. She said she believes they contracted it at the same time, though she had tested positive first and Bob tested negative the next day.
“A couple weeks after that, he tested positive,” Nancy said. “It was hard, because when I got the diagnosis, the doctor told me we needed to isolate from one another. So I moved back into the bedroom, and he went somewhere else in the house.
“Once I got over my 10 days of quarantine, then he got [COVID-19] and we had to isolate again from each other.”
Nancy described their first moment together after their quarantines as something she will never forget.
“That first hug after that time was special,” she said.
As she spoke about their last moments together, her kids were holding her hand, comforting one another through this time of grief and loss. Even through the tears, the love for another could still be heard.
“This is something that is very, very special about our family: Bob was very adamant about the need for family and he wanted everyone to get along, and that’s what happened. Everybody always wants to be with everybody, and I think that’s kind of unusual for a family with all these kids,” Nancy said.
Nancy said that she wants to instill in people that COVID-19 is real and people need to be careful.
“It’s great that you can use [Bob] as an example and tell people that they need to be careful and wear their masks,” she said.
The loss of Bob Thompson leaves a hole in the City of Norman. Bob was a man who devoted his life to the city he cared about and the family he loved more than anything else.
Current Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Thompson will be missed by everyone in the community.
“Mayor Bob Thompson was a remarkable public servant whose kindness and grace set the standard for what compassionate leadership can achieve in Norman,” she said. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family and the families of all those that have lost loved ones due to COVID-19.”