A federal grand jury indicted a former Norman resident with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly embezzled nearly $120,000 from her employer.
According to the Aug. 18 indictment from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, Shannon Reed, 49, of El Reno, defrauded $119,942 from the automobile dealership Blazer Motors Inc. in Moore from January 2015 through November 2016.
The indictment states that her employer gave Reed, who was a comptroller office manager, four credit cards to use for business-related purchases. She then used a credit card to pay for personal items and services, including gambling, gas, groceries, apparel and travel.
According to the indictment, Reed also allegedly accessed company operating accounts online and made several transfers into her personal account from April through November 2016. She also is accused of routinely accessing the business' checking account and wire transferring funds to Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company to pay off her monthly utility bill and about 66 personal credit card charges.
If she is convicted, Reed could spend up to 20 years in prison and/or pay a $250,000 fine with three years' supervised release.
According to the indictment, Reed isn't currently in custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.