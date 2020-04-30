Former Norman Public Schools teacher and superintendent Nancy O’Brian — remembered by friends and former colleagues as an innovative, dedicated educator with a remarkable sense of humor — died this week at 80.
O’Brian, who died Sunday, served Norman Public Schools for just shy of four decades, climbing from a Norman High School teaching position to the district’s superintendent of schools. She started her career with the district in 1961, moving from teacher to curriculum director to assistant superintendent to superintendent in 1997 before retiring in 2000, a district spokesperson said Wednesday.
According to the memories of those who worked alongside her and became her friends over the decades, O’Brian always struck the right balance in her roles as teacher and administrator. She was strikingly funny and forthright, but so loving that she didn’t hurt feelings when she told the truth; she naturally commanded respect and was a strong leader, but was genuinely interested in connecting with, caring for and loving others; she set a standard of excellence and seriousness for Norman public education, but she never took herself too seriously.
“I felt very fortunate when I got the appointment to follow Dr. O’Brian,” said Joe Siano, whose 17-year term as NPS superintendent followed O’Brian’s retirement. “She had laid a foundation of excellence in the school district, high expectations in the school district, and I think most importantly, a culture where the needs of students were a priority.”
It was “inspiring” to watch O’Brian travel from teacher to superintendent, said former NPS teacher and science curriculum director Linda Atkinson, who met O’Brian when the former superintendent was still a Norman High teacher.
“Nancy’s students always had a great respect for her,” Atkinson said. “She had a way to relate to students — she used her humor to make some points with them that sometimes it’s hard to make with adolescents.”
Dan Quinn, a former Norman city councilor and NPS principal, met O’Brian when he was student teaching at Norman High in the late 60s, he said. Though Quinn was still young and O’Brian was a more experienced teacher, Quinn said O’Brian was always easy to connect with.
“She got my attention — she had a very very, unique personality,” Quinn said. “She had a great sense of humor, even then.”
In her later years as an administrator, O’Brian was an innovator and an advocate, working with Oklahoma lawmakers and the State Department of Education to push for the best possible education for Norman students, said Atkinson, who was both a colleague and a friend of O’Brian’s during their time with NPS. O’Brian, “a well-thought-of educator throughout the state,” helped distinguish Norman on a statewide level as a district committed to continual learning and professional development, Siano said.
“She was a great advocate for the importance of professional development and the leadership of teachers to create a quality educational environment,” Siano said.
O’Brian was also involved in civic life, said Quinn, who remembered serving on a city-wide task force looking into sanitation issues with the former superintendent. At OU, she served on the Regent’s Alumni Board and College of Education Board of Advocates, and taught in the College of Education.
By the time she became superintendent, O’Brian’s experience meant that she had the respect of people across the district, said former Norman Transcript editor Andy Rieger.
"She had the respect of the teachers and administrators in the district because she had come up through the ranks,” said Rieger, who was Transcript editor during O’Brian’s 1997-2000 stint as superintendent. “She had a lot of support from longtime teachers, district parents and the board.”
As she rose through the ranks of the school district, O’Brian was also balancing her professional successes with her own education and family life, Quinn said. O’Brian and her husband had three children, who attended Norman Public Schools.
Quinn, who described O’Brian as “an exemplary” of a lifelong learner, watched O’Brian "mesh family, teaching, going to school and being an administrator” while she pursued her doctorate degree, he said.
No matter her job title, O’Brian connected with and cared for Norman students at every level, her former colleagues said.
Jean Cate, a former NPS curriculum director who met O’Brian when the two worked in the central administration office together, said even as an administrator, O’Brian was helping other district leaders understand how to best reach every type of learner. At Norman High, O’Brian worked to implement interdisciplinary block education to help students who weren’t best served by a traditional learning schedule, Quinn said.
“You could always see how much she cared for the struggling students as much as the very bright students,” said Cate, who said O’Brian championed a total education that included emphasis on the fine arts.
Cate and O’Brian became close colleagues after O’Brian mentored Cate through a curriculum project, becoming a steadying force for Cate as she learned. In O’Brian, Cate said she saw “the leader I wanted to be” — a woman who led with honesty and set strong standards, but treated everyone as a friend.
"She would say it like it is — she didn’t hold much back. She [ had ] honesty and integrity,” Cate said. “...She was a strong, fierce advocate [and] leader, but she had a soft core and she led with you, not over you,”
As an administrator, O’Brian was a natural leader with a talent for drawing people together and making others feel respected and needed, Atkinson said.
“She was a natural at making everybody feel valued as a part of a collaborative group,” Atkinson said. “[O’Brian was] lots of fun, but also created a feeling of respect among all participants — everybody just really wanted to collaborate with her."
While O’Brian retired from the district as superintendent 20 years ago, the work she did in Norman schools still serves as an inspiration today, current NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino said Wednesday. The Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts, named in her honor, stands as a physical reminder of her dedication to the arts in providing the fullest possible education for all students, according to the district.
"I join with so many across our community in mourning the loss of Dr. O'Brian. Nancy was a tireless advocate for children and was known not just in Norman, but statewide as a leader in public education,” Migliorino said in a statement. “Her passion and fierce commitment to serving the students of Norman is an inspiration to me and my thoughts are with her family. Her legacy in Norman will not be forgotten."
Information about services for O'Brian is still forthcoming. Those interested can leave memories of O'Brian on Havenbrook Funeral Home's site.
