In caring for thousands of University of Oklahoma students under his leadership over the course of his storied 30-year career as director of the Pride of Oklahoma, Gene Thrailkill left a lasting impression on much more than just the program.
Thrailkill, affectionately known as “Coach” by his students from 1971 until his April 2001 retirement, died Nov. 10 at age 83. Three former students said Thrailkill’s influence was significant not only when they were impressionable pupils, but in their current roles as educators.
“Everyone I know has a personal story about him,” said Katie Campbell, an educator at Kennedy Elementary School who was part of the Pride of Oklahoma in the early 90s.
Campbell knew as a high school senior she wanted to go to OU and be in the Pride, but money was tight. She was a Texas high school student, but had a non-custodial parent who lived in the state.
Thrailkill worked with Campbell and the university to ensure she would receive in-state tuition, she said.
“I didn’t have a lot of home support, but he made sure that as a student, [finances] were a detail I didn’t need to worry about,” Campbell said.
In December 1993, the OU football was slated for an appearance at the John Hancock Bowl. Campbell, who worked close to a full time schedule, was initially apprehensive about asking her employer for time off during the holidays.
Campbell said Thrailkill contacted her employer to make arrangements, allowing her to go on the trip.
“That was huge for me, and I wasn’t expecting that — I didn’t ask him to do that,” Campbell said. “He always just made sure we were well taken care of.”
Brian Britt, who took over as director of the Pride of Oklahoma following Thrailkill’s retirement in April 2001, said many of Thrailkill’s students were from smaller Oklahoma towns and had less travel experience — some had never been on an airplane before. Britt was a student under Thrailkill from 1983 through 1986.
“He wanted to make sure they had those experiences,” Britt said.
When the band traveled, Britt said Thrailkill had a high standard for how the Pride represented the university, perhaps part of the reason why he was known as “Coach.”
“It was coats and ties on the plane, and representing the university well,” Britt said.
Thrailkill would take the whole traveling band to at least one nice meal at a sit-down restaurant, Britt said.
As a student, Britt traveled with Thrailkill and the band to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, dining one evening at a five-star restaurant. That night, Britt learned what sorbet was and what it tasted like.
“[Thrailkill] really tried to expand students’ horizons to a world they might not have known if they hadn’t been a part of the program,” Britt said.
Andrea Avance marched with the Pride from 1991 through 1994. By that time, she said Thrailkill was teaching the kids of former university band students.
“He had so many students over the years, but I was always impressed that he knew everybody’s name and knew things about them,” Avance said.
Avance, Britt and Campbell all say the man known as “Coach” instilled in them the magnitude of impact teachers can have on students' lives by doing more than just teaching curriculum or showing them how to make a particular series of marching formations on the field.
Avance said she became a band director, and now elementary music teacher, because of Thrailkill. Thrailkill even helped her get her first job, she said.
When Avance got married, Thrailkill bought her a wedding gift.
“Whether it was getting financial aid or a job, he was really hands on,” Avance said. “I say this about me, but there were thousands of students he did similar things for, because that’s just who he was.”
Britt said Thrailkill and his wife Karen always opened their home on Thanksgiving to students who couldn’t afford to fly home.
“He just always looked for ways to take care of the students,” Britt said.
Even 20 years into the job, Britt said Thrailkill’s legacy in 30 years as director of the Pride still has him feeling like the new guy.
“I think I speak on behalf of legions of alumni when I say how grateful we are not just for what [Thrailkill] did for us, but for how Karen and his family sacrificed so much time to share him with us throughout his tenure,” Britt said. “Everyone is better for having been a part of that, and we do our best to keep that legacy going to this day.”
Thrailkill’s family has indicated there will be a memorial service sometime after the holidays, Britt said.