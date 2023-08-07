A former private security guard who worked for the Southern Oaks Library in Oklahoma City faces nine felony charges after a victim reported sexual abuse.
Peter Prieto, 40, of Oklahoma City, was charged with eight sexual abuse offenses and a pattern of criminal offenses from his time as a security guard in 2014. Prieto was accused of having a sexual relationship with the then-14-year-old girl and getting pregnant.
The probable cause affidavit said the victim, 20, alleged Prieto was the father of her 6-year-old child and disclosed the two had engaged in a sexual relationship when she started going to the Southern Oaks Library.
“She was home-schooled growing up and would often visit the Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library for assistance with schoolwork. Her parents would allow her to visit the library because it was close to their residence,” OCPD Detective M. Callaway wrote in the affidavit.
The victim disclosed she visited the library two or three times a week, and Prieto would wait for her parents to pick her up.
The affidavit said Prieto disclosed he had a sexual dream about the accuser and started sending pornographic images and videos to her and demanding she do the same. The detective wrote that the accuser said she was scared and did what Prieto asked.
The abuse escalated from sending pornographic material to the child to forcefully touching her and forcing her to perform sexual acts.
The accuser said Prieto forced her to have sex with him in the parking lot of the library. The accuser told police Prieto forced her to do sexual acts often, sometimes reaching 3-4 times daily. When she got pregnant, she said the sexual abuse became more frequent than before.
During the investigation, law enforcement said they learned of five more victims. Official charges for rape had been filed in Oklahoma County, but it was dismissed and refiled in Cleveland County.
Prieto was charged with one count of rape by instrumentation and a pattern of criminal offenses. He was charged with three counts of forcible oral sodomy and four counts of first-degree rape of victims under 14.
Prieto was a CLEET-certified private security guard. His license expired in 2020.
