A former consultant at a Norman oil and gas company pleaded guilty Tuesday on one of the charges accusing him of stealing $831,372.82 from the company.
Ronald David Kirkpatrick, consultant for West Star Operating Company, was convicted on one count of uttering a forged security. The count accuses him of making out a company check valued at $7,275 to deceive Bank of Oklahoma, according to a July 2020 indictment.
It’s one of 24 federal charges leveled against Kirkpatrick in the indictment. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both, as well as a mandatory special assessment of $100 and three years supervised release, according to the plea.
The indictment states Kirkpatrick, from December 2015 to October 2018, prepared about 190 checks on behalf of the company. Many of them were prepared with the West Star president’s name on the signature line without his knowledge.
Almost all of the checks were payable to himself, the indictment reads.
Kirkpatrick planned to open a coffee shop and store called Seven Elephants LLC, the Seven Elephants Street Church for the Perpetual Sinner and Seven Elephants Emporium. He owned bank accounts at Bank of Oklahoma including one in the name Seven Elephants, LLC, the indictment reads.
West Star, an oil and gas company in Norman, was listed as permanently closed Thursday, according to Google.