Candidates for City Council told voters Monday night how they would solve the biggest challenges facing Norman and prepare the city for the future during a Chamber of Commerce forum.
While the top issues remain homelessness, crime and infrastructure, the candidates answered questions about attracting and retaining business and future economic growth.
Voters will decide who will be the next council members in odd-numbered wards on Feb. 14.
Candidates who attended the forum were Austin Ball (Ward 1), incumbent Kelly Lynn and challenger Bree Montoya Carson (Ward 3) and incumbent Rarchar Tortorello and challengers Michael Nash and Cindi Tuccillo (Ward 5) attended the Monday night forum.
Ward 1 incumbent Brandi Studley dropped out of the race in early January, but will still appear on the ballot.
Scott Martin, the chamber’s executive director, asked the candidates how they would boost sales tax revenue and if Norman should compete with other cities for new business growth.
Several candidates saw the need for more policing, infrastructure and solutions to homelessness as a path forward for economic development.
Tuccillo, who is seeking the Ward 5 seat, said people often go to Moore to shop.
“We need to make our city safe. Right now, who’s going to want to go shopping downtown?” Tuccillo said, referring to homelessness. “People find it safer, they find it cleaner. So, we need to clean up our city and make it safer.”
Ball said fleeing businesses in Ward 1 has led homelessness and crime to move in. He also said governments need to “stay out of businesses’ way” and limit local regulations.
“We need to find out what businesses are looking for,” he said. “Everything we can do to make our city more attractive to businesses coming here, we need to do it.”
Most of the candidates said the city could be friendlier to businesses.
Nash, a local business owner, said the city should do more to support local business startups instead of “bending over backwards” to bring businesses from across the nation to Norman.
Montoya questioned what tools for “healthy competition” with other cities Norman could use to make sure businesses choose the community as a new home.
Tortorello said city regulations are “burdensome” to outside would-be merchants, adding the city has a “no-growth Norman” reputation that must change.
Lynn said he hoped two years ago when he was elected to see that reputation change by now, but it persists.
“We still have this reputation just how awful Norman is to do business with,” he said. “Here I am still talking to you because we still have work left to do to rebuild this image.”
Tortorello said the ongoing court case stemming from the council’s decision to vote against a housing development in the Eagle Cliff subdivision hasn’t helped that reputation improve. The developer sued the city after the owner said the plans met all city codes and requirements.
“When council decides who the winners and losers are, they take it to court," he said. "What happens is the city of Norman are the losers."
Another topic that tied back to economic development was quality of life projects, such as those completed via the special Norman Forward Sales Tax.
Voters approved the quarter-cent tax in 2015.
Martin asked the candidates if they would support continuing the tax and list projects they wanted to see introduced.
Most of the candidates expressed support for the tax to continue.
Montoya said it would be important to support projects that would bring visitors to Norman for overnight stays and shopping local.
Nash agreed that projects should spur tourism.
Tortorello said while Norman is a destination town thanks to college football, it can’t stop there. While he looked forward to ideas to be presented to council, he also noted missed opportunities like open space events with the offerings Norman already has.
“There’s lots of people who fly drones,” he said. “It’s a multibillion dollar business and they have to go to Vegas to have tournaments. So why not bring them here?”
Lynn said other communities like Moore are “smoking us” on athletic amenities and that Norman is still playing catch-up.
“We’re so far behind the eight-ball but hopefully we can catch up,” he said.
Tuccillo questioned if the city was maintaining what projects it has completed and if it were more important to focus on the city’s pressing needs like infrastructure.
“At this point, that’s kind of our weakness, and we need to keep that in perspective,” Tuccillo said. “Every time we go to spend money, there’s going to be money spent and there has to be money set aside to take care of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.