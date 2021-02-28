OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2021 Academic All-State Awards. These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 379 nominations, hail from 77 schools in 69 school districts.
The 2021 Academic All-State class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 22 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa.
Students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship. This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26.
The foundation will also recognize five innovative public school educators who were selected in 2020 as Medal for Excellence winners but were unable to be honored last spring due to the pandemic.
The Medal for Excellence honorees are elementary teaching recipient Michelle Rahn, sixth-grade STEM teacher at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore; secondary teaching honoree Shelley Self, art teacher at Coweta High School; elementary/secondary administration recipient Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools; regional university/community college teaching recipient Dr. David Bass, professor of biology at the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond; and research university teaching honoree Dr. Edralin Lucas, professor of nutritional sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.
The awards ceremony will be televised statewide May 29 by OETA, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.
Founded in 1985, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has provided more than $5 million in merit-based scholarships and awards to honor outstanding graduating seniors as Academic All-Staters and exceptional educators as Medal for Excellence winners. Students honored include the following local students, listed by school:
• Moore High School: Alexandra Drake, Moore
• Southmoore High School: Emma Hayes, Oklahoma City
• Norman High School: Elliott Kmetz, Ellie Simon
• Norman North High School: Madelynn Holloway, Shoaib Jamil, Daniel Jensen, Nicholas Papavassiliou
