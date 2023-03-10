Four Moore high school seniors were recently recognized by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence with 2023 Academic All-State Awards.
Representing Southmoore High School are Katie Ellis, Devin Snyder and Cadence Walton.
Representing Westmoore High School is Jacklyn Crabbe.
The students are among the Top 100 public high school seniors selected from hundreds of applications statewide.
Each will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet on Saturday, May 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
Katie Ellis
Ellis is National Merit finalist, class valedictorian, and National Hispanic Scholar. She is captain of her academic team and a member of Youth and Government Club, Model United Nations Club, Hispanic Club, and the National Honor society. A unique interest of Ellis’s is cardboard boat racing. Participants build boats out of cardboard and then compete in races. Her team has received awards for first place and best shipwreck. Ellis plans to major in biology and pre-medicine in college.
Devin Snyder
Snyder scored a perfect 36 on the ACT on his first two attempts in his junior year. He has won the 4.0 GPA award all four years of high school, as well as winning academic excellence in Honors Algebra II, Advanced Placement Biology, and Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles. Snyder is a member of the Southmoore Soccer Team. He also enjoys playing basketball and cooking in his free time. Snyder plans to major in computer science in college.
Cadence Walton
Walton was recognized by College Board as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction and earned a Letter of Commendation for her outstanding performance on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. She is a National Honor Society member and qualifies as an Oklahoma State Regents Academic Scholar. As a starting setter, she played on Southmoore’s varsity volleyball team and earned Varsity’s Most Improved Player Award. Walton plans to major in computer science at Oklahoma State University.
Jacklyn Crabbe
Crabbe is a four-year varsity soccer player and member of the Oklahoma Celtic Soccer League. She organized Westmoore’s first sports bra drive, collecting 200 bras and $700 for local athletes. Crabbe wrote a research paper about implicit bias against minorities in healthcare, which was published in Rutgers Journal of Bioethics. She is founder and co-president of the Gray Space, a club that discourages black-and-white thinking regarding contemporary issues in society. Active in Student Council, she is a Cleats4Kids Varsity Board member and a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Member. Crabbe is a self-taught ukulele player and earned a blue belt in Taekwondo. She plans to study developmental psychology in college.
Awardees were chosen from 75 schools in 68 districts across Oklahoma.
To be eligible for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each applicant.
“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is Oklahoma’s premiere awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Elizabeth Inbody, executive director. “By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a strong message to our state and to the nation that Oklahomans value academic excellence.”
The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
