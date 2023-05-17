Four preschoolers found wandering in the street Tuesday after leaving a highly rated early education and child care center were returned unharmed, Norman police reported Wednesday.
Officers responded to a complaint about the children, who found their way outside of Bright Start Early Education Center, 1212 McGee Drive.
“NPD responded to a report from a motorist of four toddlers who ran across traffic in the area of West Lindsey Street and McGee Drive at approximately 11:16 a.m. on May 16,” according to the statement. “Officers arrived in the area at 11:19 a.m. and located the children nearby. The children were safely returned to their childcare facility at 1212 McGee Drive.”
The escapees appeared to have broken free from the center through “a spot in the fence” after officers inspected the property, police reported.
In a statement, the daycare center referred to the incident as "isolated, identified the children as preschoolers and said they left the property by way of a fence that was "recently professionally installed."
"Our team initiated our emergency plan and executed it quickly," the statement read. "Our staff members were in pursuit of the children during the incident and aware that they had left and that one of the children's parent worked across the street. Our team brought the children back to the program. The children are safe, and their families have been notified."
A review of the state’s tracking system for daycare complaints and findings of non-compliance showed incidents have been rare for Bright Start, including Tuesday’s violation. The center has a Five-Star rating.
Two incidents of non-compliance have been documented since March 2021, records show.
According to the tracking system, a parent’s medication was left on the director’s desk on Feb. 8, 2023, and another incident was document on Aug. 17, 2021, when a pacifier was found attached to a sleeping infant. Both violations were corrected, according to the report.
The statement indicated the fence matter had been resolved.
"We are committed to high quality child care and are continually exploring prevention protocols," the statement read. "The safety of our children is our utmost concern. The issue has been resolved."
