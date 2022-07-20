Voters could see a question on a January 2023 ballot to approve a 25-year franchise agreement with utility service provider Oklahoma Gas & Electric if the council approves an ordinance next month.
The franchise agreement is a contract with a utility provider for a length of time and state law requires it must be voted on by the public.
According to a staff report, OG&E collects and remits a franchise fee that is equal to 3% of its gross revenues from the sale of electricity in Norman. The fee totaled $2.8 million in revenue to the city last year.
The agreement protects the city from all liability that could arise from the provider’s negligence.
The Norman City Council discussed the lapsed agreement during a Tuesday night study session and learned the second reading for the ordinance would appear on the August 9 meeting agenda.
OG&E’s franchise agreement with the city failed to reach voters in 2017 after the council at the time and the company came to a negotiation standstill. The company continues to provide services according to terms of the expired agreement until a new one is adopted by voters.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker reflected on the previous failed attempt to include stipulations in the agreement rather than in separate contracts. The discussion at the time centered on improving the downtown power grid and renewable energy incentives.
“The downtown power grid is completely redone,” Walker said. “Then there was the question about renewable energy. OEC [Oklahoma Electric Cooperative] and OG&E both operate as part of a larger power pool. and these pools have increasingly diversified their portfolios since so that they are getting more renewable energy, but it is a much bigger question than just the power provided in Norman.”
The council turned its discussion Tuesday to the possibility of requiring the electric provider to bury power lines in older neighborhoods over the length of a 25-year agreement. Utility lines are increasingly buried in new developments, but above ground-lines remain in existing neighborhoods.
Walker said it’s the wrong place for the request – franchise agreements are essentially the same in all Oklahoma communities with OG&E, she said.
“What we’ve talked about over the last four or five years is doing a separate agreement not part of the franchise,” Walker said. “Because, that’s an issue where if you have different franchise agreements in different communities, it’s really challenging for the utility companies.”
Ward 1 Brandi Studley argued that a separate agreement would not be “guaranteed outside the franchise agreement.”
Walker said it would be the same as any other contract, but that “it just wouldn’t be voted on by the voters.”
Walker also noted that including stipulations in the franchise agreement could not be amended without a public vote, while a contract could be proposed for requirements specific to Norman at any time.
Ward 4 Helen Grant asked Walker to speak about cities and franchises which have committed to the Ready for 100 initiative, a movement to see cities rely on 100% renewable energy.
Walker said the plan is ambitious, but renewable energy methods alone “cannot meet the demand” of the existing power grid.
“There’s just not enough, but that’s something [proponents are] aiming for,” Walker said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle estimated that “the state of Oklahoma was about 40% renewable energy.”
Old gas fired power plants are being replaced with renewable systems as those plants age out, Pyle said.
OG&E has spoken with the city about city owned property which would qualify for solar installation.
“These conversations are happening at OG&E’s request, not our demand,” Pyle said. “So, we are seeing their movement and desire to invest in renewables right now.”